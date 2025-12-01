OSR Holdings to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 10, 2025

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH), a global healthcare company advancing biomedical innovations to improve health and wellness worldwide, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference. This presentation will provide investors and analysts with an updated overview of OSR Holdings' diversified healthcare platforms and strategic growth initiatives.

Virtual Presentation Details

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure access and receive any related updates. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast will be available on EmergingGrowth.com, the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel (http://www.youtube.com/EmergingGrowthConference), and in the "Events & Presentations" section of the OSR Holdings website.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference provides public companies a platform to present their business, strategy, and growth initiatives to the investment community efficiently and virtually. The conference covers companies across diverse growth sectors with strong management teams, innovative products and services, and long-term growth potential. The audience includes individual and institutional investors, investment advisors, and analysts. All sessions are conducted via video webcast and are scheduled in Eastern Time.

About OSR Holdings

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com.

Investor Contact

OSR Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE OSR Holdings

