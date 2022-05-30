OSS BSS Software Market Size to Grow by USD 41.66 Billion | By Product and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

One of the key factors driving the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market growth is the growing adoption of cloud-based BSS.

Outsourcing OSS BSS design and development to managed service providers is the major trend influencing the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market growth.

Lack of in-house expertise is one of the key challenges hindering operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market growth.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 35% among the other regions. Therefore, the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The US reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on January 21, 2020. New York City accounted for the highest number of cases, with more than 45% of the total number of cases.

Owing to the lockdowns, the telecom industry gained a lot of traction due to the increase in video conferencing because of the work from home model. This has positively impacted the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market in the region and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

. This has and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The OSS BSS software market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the OSS segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

OSS BSS Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 41.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.06 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., CSG Systems International Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Operations Support Software Held the Largest Market Share

The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market share growth by the OSS will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. The need for customer-centric communication service providers (CSPs) and applications that improve customer experience are the major drivers for the global OSS software market.

are the major drivers for the global OSS software market. Besides the above-mentioned factors, the post COVID-19 impact has brought forth a slowdown in or fast tracked the demand for the service or product.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key markets for operations support business support (OSS BSS) software in North America.

Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC regions.

of the market in APAC regions. Factors such as a rise in IoT, implementation of automation across end-user industries, increasing investments in smart city initiatives, and increasing use of social networking platforms will facilitate the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc

Amdocs Ltd.

CSG Systems International Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Accenture Plc- The company offers real time OSS BSS that can help businesses to enable reusability, deliver with fast time to market, and cost effective digital service design.

The company offers real time OSS BSS that can help businesses to enable reusability, deliver with fast time to market, and cost effective digital service design. CSG Systems International Inc.- The company offers OSS BSS that help companies worldwide monetize and digitally enable their customer experiences.

The company offers OSS BSS that help companies worldwide monetize and digitally enable their customer experiences. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP- The company offers operations support systems (telecom OSS) solutions that bridge physical to virtualized infrastructure with seamless management of hybrid, 5G, and digital services.

