SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With ACR Poker's Online Super Series (OSS) XL in full swing and continuing through September 30th, there's still plenty of opportunities for players to compete for a share of over $40 million in total guarantees and $60,000 in leaderboard prizes.

Players can save the date for this Sunday, September 22nd, when three massive OSS XL Main Events kick off—featuring two $2 million GTD and one $1 million GTD, all offering a shot at huge wins.

OSS XL Series Continues with Major Events and $60,000 in Leaderboard Prizes Still Up for Grabs

In addition, the OSS XL is offering a variety of Multi-flight tourneys throughout the series. Players can join the $2 million GTD event and the special $1 million GTD Mystery Bounty tourney, with Day 1 flights continuing until September 30th. Other options include the $750,000 GTD (buy-in $55), $200,000 GTD (buy-in $16.50), and $100,000 GTD (buy-in $2.50) multi-flight events.

For those seeking micro and low-stakes options, a variety of OSS XL tourneys with buy-ins starting at just $0.27 are available this week, offering affordable routes for players to get in on the action.

What's more, a share of $60,000 in cash and tourney tickets is up for grabs through the OSS XL Leaderboard Contest , with a $15,000 prize for the overall champion. The leaderboard offers low, medium and high-buy-in options to ensure everyone has a fair shot to win.

Throughout the OSS XL series, ACR Pros are actively engaging with their communities to enhance players' experience via various initiatives:

With the OSS XL series running until September 30th, there's still time for players to join the action, climb the leaderboard and secure a place among the winners.

For more information on the OSS XL schedule and leaderboard, visit ACRPoker.eu .

