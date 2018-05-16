Ossen Innovation Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results

"We saw the improvement in the past year and we were able to increase our revenues by 13.1% as a result of the increase in sales of both coated and plain surface products and net income by 10.8%. Looking ahead, with the efforts of Chinese government to reduce the overcapacity of steel industry, we are optimistic about the medium to long term outlook of the industry," commented Dr. Liang Tang, Chairman of Ossen Innovation.

Twelve months Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2017

2016

% Change Revenues

$132.4

$117.0

13.1% Gross profit

$14.7

$16.1

-9.0% Gross margin

11.1%

13.8%

-2.7% Operating income

$8.1

$9.0

-10.4% Operating margin

6.1%

7.7%

-1.6% Net income attributable to Ossen Innovation

$5.3

$4.8

10.8% EPS (per ordinary share)

$0.27

$0.24

12.5% EPS (per ADS*)

$0.81

$0.72

12.5%













* One ADS equals to three ordinary shares.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, revenues increased by $15.4 million, or 13.1%, to $132.4 million from $117.0 million for 2016. This decrease was primarily due to a 10.9% increase in sales of rare earth coated PC wires and PC strands, a 46.1% increase in zinc coated PC wires and PC strands, and a 14.9% increase in plain surface PC strands, partially offset by a 13.2% decrease in other products.

The sales of coated PC steel materials, including both rare earth and zinc coated products, increased by $14.8 million, or 13.6%, to $124.4 million and accounted for 94% of total sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $109.6 million, or 93.6% of total sales, for the same period of last year. This increase in sales of coated PC steel materials was the result of increase in sales for both rare earth coated products and zinc coated products. Sales of rare earth coated products increased by $11.1 million, or 10.9%, to $112.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $101.4 million for the same period of last year. Sales of zinc coated products increased by $3.8 million, or 46.1%, to $12.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $8.2 million for the same period of last year. Sales of plain surface PC strands and PC wires increased by $0.8 million, or 14.9%, to $6.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $5.3 million for the same period of last year. The increase of sales generated by plain surface PC strands and PC wires was primarily due to to favorable wholesale market demand during the period. Other sales were $1.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $2.2 million for the same period of last year. This decrease was primarily due to fewer spare raw materials sold in 2017 compared to 2016 and the decrease of service revenue.

The Company generated approximately 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, of total revenues during the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 from sales to customers in international markets including primarily Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Costa Rica, South Africa, and Chile, primarily for use in the construction of bridges.

Gross profit decreased by $1.4 million, or 9%, to $14.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $16.1 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin decreased by 270 basis points to 11.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from 13.8% for the same period of last year. The decrease of gross margin was primarily due to the increase of the price of raw materials and due to the fact that the orders for plain surface products were mainly wholesale orders, which normally have lower gross profit margin than the retail orders in 2016. Gross margins for rare earth and zinc coated products were 10.0% and 9.5%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 11.3% and 14.7%, respectively, for the same period of last year. Gross margin for plain surface PC strands and PC wires was 7.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 22.6% for the same period of last year.

Selling expenses decreased by $0.1 million, or 18.4%, to $0.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $0.7 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was due to lower sales commission and lower transportation cost. General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million, or 5.9%, to $6.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $6.4 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to lower bad-debt provision, partially offset by higher research and development cost in 2017. As a result, total operating expenses decreased by $0.5 million, or 7.2%, to $6.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $7.1 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income decreased by $0.9 million, or 10.4%, to $8.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $9.0 million for the same period of last year. This decrease was primarily due to lower gross profit partially offset by lower operating expenses. Operating margin was 6.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 7.7% for the same period of last year.

Net income increased by $0.6 million, or 10.8%, to $5.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $5.3 million for the same period of last year.

After deducting net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net income attributable to Ossen Innovation increased by $0.5 million, or 10.8%, to $5.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $4.8 million for the same period of last year. Earnings per ordinary share, both basic and diluted, were $0.27 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $0.24 for the same period of last year. Earnings per ADS (one ADS equals to three ordinary shares), both basic and diluted, were $0.81 and $0.72 for 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and restricted cash of $8.0 million, compared to $6.9 million at December 31, 2016. Notes receivable were nil as of December 31, 2017, compared to $15.3 million at December 31, 2016. Accounts receivable were $51.7 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $37.3 million at December 31, 2016. The average days of sales of outstanding (DSO) were 123 days for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 126 days for the year 2016. The balance of prepayment to suppliers for raw materials totaled $71.3 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $46.7 million at December 31, 2016. The Company had inventories of $13.5 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $26.0 million at the end of 2016. Total working capital was $114.7 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $101.6 million at December 31, 2016.

Net cash used by operating activities was $3.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $15.5 million provided by operating activities for the same period of last year. This was the result of an increase in accounts receivable, an increase in advance to suppliers, partially offset by a decrease in inventories and a decrease in notes receivable. Net cash used in investing activities was $37,848 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $17,537 for the same period of last year. Net cash used in financing activities was $4.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $7.5 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in cash used in financing activities was the result of a decrease in proceeds from notes payable, a decrease in proceeds from short-term bank loans, and a decrease in proceeds from long-term bank loans, partially offset by a decrease in repayments of bond payable, a decrease in repayment of notes payable and a decrease in repayments of short-term bank loans.

Recent Developments

On July 19, 2017, Ossen entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (the "SEA") with the shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") of America-Asia Diabetes Research Foundation (the "Foundation"), a California corporation that owns 90.27% of the equity interests of San MediTech (Huzhou) Co. Ltd. ("San MediTech"), a China-based medical device company engaged in the research, development and marketing of glucose control products. Pursuant to the SEA, Ossen agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of the Foundation in exchange for 81,243,000 of Ossen's ordinary shares (the "Acquisition"). Upon completion of the Acquisition, Ossen would indirectly own 90.27% of San MediTech. San MediTech's proprietary Dynamic Glucose Monitoring System ("DGMS") provides continuous, real-time monitoring of glucose level in diabetes patients, with two patents granted in China and several patents pending both in China and the U.S. DGMS has been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration and has entered into clinical trials in the U.S. for DGMS.

In connection with the Acquisition, Ossen agreed to sell its existing pre-stressed steel manufacturing business, including all existing liabilities, immediately following the completion of the Acquisition. An entity affiliated with Dr. Liang Tang, the Chairman of the board of Ossen, agreed to acquire all of the equity of Ossen's wholly-owned subsidiary, which indirectly owns all of Ossen's existing operating subsidiaries, in exchange for the forfeiture and cancellation of all 11,850,000 ordinary shares currently held by Dr. Tang (the "Sale Transaction").

On May 8, 2018, Ossen announced the termination of the SEA. The Foundation and its shareholders failed to satisfy the closing conditions set forth in the SEA. As a result, the Company terminated the SEA. In connection therewith, the sale transaction is deemed terminated.

On December 12, 2017, the Company announced the completion of its 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders re-elected seven directors, Dr. Liang Tang, Mr. Wei Hua, Mr. Junhong Li, Mr. Xiaobing Liu, Ms. Yingli Pan, and Mr. Zhongcai Wu to the Board of Directors and re-appointed BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's independent registered accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017.

About Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells a wide variety of plain surface pre-stressed steel materials and rare earth coated and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials. The Company's products are mainly used in the construction of bridges, as well as in highways and other infrastructure projects. Ossen has two manufacturing facilities located in Ma'anshan, Anhui Province, and Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 2016



December 31,

2017

2016 ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 950,225

$ 217,631 Restricted cash

7,192,928



6,703,242 Note receivable-bank acceptance note

-



15,280,381 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

of $868,973 and $985,990 at December 31, 2017 and 2016,

respectively

51,699,930



37,298,465 Inventories

13,479,473



25,999,182 Advance to suppliers

71,280,903



46,729,285 Other current assets

37,390



31,368 Total current assets

144,640,849



132,259,554 Property, plant and equipment, net

4,031,534



4,447,063 Land use rights, net

3,697,012



3,571,184 Deferred tax assets

149,511



165,951 TOTAL ASSETS $ 152,518,906

$ 140,443,752











Current Liabilities









Notes payable-bank acceptance notes $ 10,253,742

$ 9,586,276 Short-term bank loans

13,947,385



16,916,535 Accounts payables

359,927



1,504,863 Customer deposits

316,394



135,903 Taxes payable

450,711



594,795 Other payables and accrued liabilities

4,236,823



1,740,474 Due to related party

-



3,886 Due to shareholder

351,499



307,499 Total current liabilities

29,916,481



30,790,231 Long-term bank loans

7,652,046



7,207,727 TOTAL LIABILITIES

37,568,527



37,997,958











EQUITY









Shareholders' Equity









Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 20,000,000 shares issued; 19,791,110 shares

outstanding as both of December 31, 2017 and 2016

200,000



200,000 Additional paid-in capital

33,971,455



33,971,455 Statutory reserve

6,672,254



6,123,022 Retained earnings

59,386,668



54,590,589 Treasury stock, at cost: 208,890 shares as both of December 31, 2017 and 2016

(192,153)



(192,153) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

2,227,334



(4,378,873) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

102,265,558



90,314,040 Non-controlling interest

12,684,821



12,131,754 TOTAL EQUITY

114,950,379



102,445,794

$ 152,518,906

$ 140,443,752 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, 2016 AND 2015



Year Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2015

















REVEUNUES $ 132,375,915

$ 117,029,154

$ 117,908,416 COST OF GOODS SOLD

117,721,799



100,932,528



102,197,994 GROSS PROFIT

14,654,116



16,096,626



15,710,422 Selling expenses

598,832



734,159



986,378 General and administrative expenses

6,002,121



6,376,383



4,478,413 Total Operating Expenses

6,600,953



7,110,542



5,464,791

















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

8,053,163



8,986,084



10,245,631 Financial expenses, net

(1,610,337)



(2,827,138)



(2,823,952) Other income, net

147,108



90,584



371,894 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

6,589,934



6,249,530



7,793,573 INCOME TAX

(691,556)



(926,048)



(1,180,167) NET INCOME

5,898,378



5,323,482



6,613,406 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST















553,067

499,509

716,602 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OSSEN INNOVATION CO.,LTD

AND SUBSIDIARIES















5,345,311

4,823,973

5,896,804

















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

6,606,207



(6,975,100)



(5,829,470) TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

6,606,207



(6,975,100)



(5,829,470) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) $ 11,951,518

$ (2,151,127)

$ 67,334

















EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE















Basic and diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.24

$ 0.30 WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING















Basic and diluted

19,791,110



19,804,164



19,862,537

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, 2016 AND 2015





Year Ended December 31,





2017



2016



2015 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income

$ 5,898,378

$ 5,323,482

$ 6,613,406 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



796,566



883,755



1,416,060 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















(Increase) Decrease In:

















Accounts receivable



(14,401,465)



5,949,508



10,516,441 Inventories



12,519,709



1,277,040



(7,138,320) Advance to suppliers



(24,551,618)



9,000,804



597,301 Other current assets



(6,023)



745,284



220,047 Deferred tax assets



16,440



(27,562)



(188,769) Notes receivable - bank acceptance notes



15,280,381



(7,270,152)



1,914,927 Increase (Decrease) In:

















Accounts payable



(1,144,936)



(394,537)



(1,317,676) Customer deposits



180,490



(173,243)



(278,858) Income tax payable



(144,084)



180,545



(138,209) Other payables and accrued expenses



2,496,349



70,804



46,712 Due to related party



(3,912)



(61,883)



(3,700) Due to shareholder



44,000



25,000



182,499 Net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities



(3,019,725)



15,528,845



12,441,861



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Purchases of plant and equipment



(37,848)



(17,537)



(29,687) Net cash used in investing activities



(37,848)



(17,537)



(29,687)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Decrease/ (increase) in restricted cash



(489,686)



2,077,201



8,792,289 Proceeds from short-term bank loans



13,497,882



20,422,885



18,462,625 Repayments of short-term bank loans



(17,380,550)



(20,068,975)



(18,462,625) Proceeds from long-term bank loans



0



7,530,007



- Proceeds from notes payable-bank acceptance

notes



14,662,757



17,846,117



36,202,800 Repayment of notes payable-bank acceptance

notes



(14,588,702)



(20,029,819)



(49,367,454) Repurchase of common share



-



(36,810)



(58,735) Repayments of bond payable



-



(15,273,177)



- Net cash used in financing activities



(4,298,299)



(7,532,571)



(4,431,100)



















INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND

CASH EQUIVALENTS



(7,355,872)



7,978,737



7,981,074 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



8,088,466



(8,573,383)



(7,853,389) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period



217,631



812,277



684,592 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END

OF PERIOD

$ 950,225

$ 217,631

$ 812,277



















SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW

INFORMATION

















Cash paid during the periods:

















Income taxes paid

$ 840,670

$ 740,873

$ 1,301,687 Interest paid

$ 1,397,635

$ 2,311,039

$ 3,353,344 Non-cash transactions:

















Appropriation to statutory reserve

$ 549,232

$ 491,649

$ 609,621

