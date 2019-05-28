Ossen Innovation Announces Loan Financing

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. ("Ossen Innovation" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSN), a China-based manufacturer of an array of plain surface, rare earth and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials, today announced the loan of HK$20 million (approximately US$2.6 million) from Pujiang International Group Limited ("Pujiang"), a Cayman Islands company indirectly owns 65.9% of Ossen Innovation.

This loan is a portion of the proceeds received by Pujiang from its initial public offering in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The annual interest rate of the loan is 8% and it has a one-year term. The Company will use the proceeds of approximately $1.7 million for paying off the balance due to Dr. Liang Tang, the chairman of Ossen Innovation and approximately $0.9 million for general corporate purposes.

About Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells a wide variety of plain surface pre-stressed steel materials and rare earth coated and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials. The Company's products are mainly used in the construction of bridges, as well as in highways and other infrastructure projects. Ossen has two manufacturing facilities located in Ma'anshan, Anhui Province, and Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

