OSSEO PRECISION MACHINING ENHANCES PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY WITH VISUAL MANAGEMENT AND 5S ORGANIZATION SYSTEM

OSSEO, Wis., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osseo Precision Machining (OPM) is proud to announce the introduction of visual shopfloor management and the 5S workplace organization system. These enhancements are part of our ongoing commitment to improving operational efficiency and delivering superior-quality products to our customers.

With the new visual management system, OPM now offers real-time production floor status updates accessible to all staff. This visibility ensures that every team member is informed about current orders, workflow, and production timelines, facilitating better coordination and faster response times. The integration of this system is complemented by the recent purchase of a new Mazak machining center, underscoring our investment in cutting-edge technology to drive growth and efficiency.

The implementation of the 5S organization system—Sort, Set in order, Shine, Standardize, and Sustain—has further optimized our workspace. Machinists now have new, appropriately organized, and fully stocked workbenches, ensuring they have ready access to CAD diagrams, notes, and real-time production status. This structured approach not only enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of our machinists but also promotes a cleaner, safer, and more organized work environment.

"The introduction of visual management and the 5S system marks a significant step forward in our mission to enhance productivity and maintain the highest standards of quality," said Lee Dawson, Co-Owner and General Manager of Osseo Precision Machining. "These improvements allow our machinists to work more efficiently and effectively, ensuring the on-time completion of jobs and the continued satisfaction of our clients."

These initiatives demonstrate OPM's dedication to continuous improvement and innovation. By investing in advanced technology like the Mazak machining center and adopting best practices in workplace organization, we are poised to meet the evolving needs of our customers and maintain our position as a leader in precision machining.

About Osseo Precision Machining

Osseo Precision Machining is a manufacturing company specializing in precision machining services for various industries. With a commitment to delivering exceptional quality, advanced technology, and outstanding customer service, OPM has earned a strong reputation as a trusted partner in the manufacturing industry. For more information about Osseo Precision Machining please visit our website at www.osseoprecisionmachining.com or contact us at 715.597.2800.

CONTACT: Susan Berndt, [email protected]

SOURCE Osseo Precision Machining