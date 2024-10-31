Osseointegration for Amputees Makes its Education Forum Debut at OTA 2024

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum AB (publ), ticker INTEG, the medical technology company that provides the bone-anchored OPRA® Implant System to amputees announces its education forum debut.

Integrum's U.S. team recently exhibited at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting, held last week in Montreal. Presented to attendees was a half-day educational forum titled "The Future is Now: Osseointegration for Amputation Reconstruction," moderated by Dr. Joseph Hsu, one of Integrum's lead surgeons. This forum marked the first time an osseointegration symposium has been included in the OTA educational program. This seminar brought together healthcare professionals from across the United States, representing diverse facets of amputee care, to discuss their experiences with bone-anchored prosthetics.

During the session, speakers covered essential topics, including what it takes to initiate an osseointegration (OI) program, patient selection criteria, and upcoming advancements in bone-anchored prosthetics.

The OPRA® Implant System, designed for multiple amputation levels, provides an innovative solution for individuals facing challenges with socket prostheses. Integrum's website offers a list of partner centers; simply visit the homepage and select "Find a Center."

Dr. Stephen Quinnan of Paley Institute, one of the esteemed presenters the Symposium stated, "It was rewarding to see colleagues come together for an educational event, with OTA's support providing a valuable platform to raise awareness of this technology."

Note: The OPRA® Implant System is not currently approved for use in the Canadian market.

