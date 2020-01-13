Ossia and CoolR Group Partner to Bring Cota Real Wireless Power to Retail IoT Devices

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia, the company behind Cota® Real Wireless PowerTM, and CoolR Group, a leader in advanced retail technologies, today announced a partnership to build Ossia's Cota wireless power technology into CoolR Group's wireless hardware products, starting with CoolR Group's Vista product line. CoolR Group's Vista product line offers camera and sensors to detect out-of-stock inventory, non-compliance, product velocity, and merchandising insights.

CoolR Group creates state-of-the-art technology products to maximize sales for the in-store retail environment. Specializing in both the beverage and retail industries, CoolR Group solutions leverage a proprietary machine learning platform to minimize out-of-stocks, increase sales and decrease loss. With three major product lines and more on the roadmap, CoolR Group is initially focused on deploying Cota wireless power into the CoolR Vista line to conveniently provide retailers with a solution that analyses data and provides smart decision recommendations real-time.

Ossia is the creator of Cota Real Wireless Power, power that's delivered over-the-air, at a distance, without the need for plugs, pads, or line-of-sight. The Cota receiver technology is ideally suited for integration into retail devices and sensors. Ossia is working with key players in the retail space to enable broader IoT and device deployment, enhancing the brick-and-mortar experience for both customers and retailers. Ossia is a technology solutions company that engages in commercial relationships through licensing, joint development, joint venture, and customized alliances.

"With the retail sector undergoing a secular shift to e-commerce, the industry is looking for more innovative ways to enhance and digitize the physical retail experience. Retail industry innovations from agile technology companies like CoolR Group are now changing the landscape of how retail businesses work," says Preston Woo, Chief Strategy Officer of Ossia. "Through its partnership, Ossia and CoolR Group will be able to conveniently deploy smart, connected devices and software to allow stores be more effective in stocking shelves, correcting foreign product placement and sensors that keep coolers and shelves running efficiently. We are proud to partner with CoolR Group to bring retailers best-in-class technology solutions."

"CoolR Group was founded as a machine learning platform to track relevant data through smart devices in real-time, giving retailers data to maximize efficiency and sales growth," says Roy Mehta, CEO of CoolR Group. "Integrating Ossia's Cota technology into our products, starting with the Vista product line, alleviates the major concerns retailers have about deploying devices that either require expensive and often impractical wiring installation, or require maintenance to remove and replace batteries with finite lives. The Cota technology frees up retailers to select full feature devices, such as the Vista, without having to worry about power, enabling physical stores to offer the best retail experience to customers."

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

About CoolR Group

CoolR is a machine learning platform that analyzes retail shelves, providing product performance metrics, and anomalous product/pricing detection. CoolR combines wireless cameras, sensors, and cloud computing to deliver actionable insights to the CPG retail and beverage industry. CoolR is headquartered in Chantilly, VA with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and New Delhi.

