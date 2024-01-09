Ossia and Toyoda Gosei Debut Cota® Forever Magnetic Phone Charger, a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Winner, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

Lightweight, magnetic charger harnesses Ossia's proprietary Cota® Real Wireless Power™ to wirelessly charge mobile phones while in use or in motion

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc. today announced the launch of its Cota Forever Magnetic Phone Charger to enable wireless charging of mobile Qi2 and MagSafe devices, such as the iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. The charger is powered by Ossia's FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ - the patented technology that delivers power at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight.

Cota Forever Magnetic Phone Charger

The Cota Forever Magnetic Phone Charger, built by a Toyota Group subsidiary, Toyoda Gosei, a global product manufacturer and an Ossia licensing partner, is a lightweight, rectangular device the size of half-a-deck of cards. It comes ready out of the box to attach to the back of a Qi2 or MagSafe device and receives wireless power, which it delivers to the device continuously without further user intervention. This enables users to charge their mobile phones without cords, charging pads or plugging into another device safely over the air and at a distance, even while in use or in motion.

The Cota Forever Magnetic Phone Charger has been named a CES 2024 Innovation Awards winner, the seventh time a Cota-powered Ossia innovation has received that honor in the yearly competition. The awards recognize outstanding design and engineering achievements in consumer technology products. Ossia received its most recent recognition in the mobile devices, accessories and apps category.

"Ossia and Toyoda Gosei have been close partners in developing the Cota Technology for the past three years. This award win is one recognition of the multiple products our two companies are building together. Ossia provides Cota Real Wireless Power and Toyoda Gosei brings extensive product and manufacturing expertise," says Doug Stovall, CEO at Ossia. "The Cota Forever phone charger addresses the major pain point of charging the mobile phone. One of many products coming to market that will make Cota wireless power a ubiquitous global technology."

The Cota Forever Magnetic Charger receives power from a Cota transmitter that can be placed into any environment. The receiver initiates the connection by sending a beacon signal to find the transmitter. The transmitter then sends power back in the same path. This back-and-forth between devices and transmitter happens 100 times per second.

"Over several decades, Toyoda Gosei has explored new ways to enrich people's lives with our technology. Our partnership with Ossia is an exciting and momentous example of that," says Shinichiro Fuki, General Manager of New Value Creation and Development Division at Toyoda Gosei. "The Cota wireless power technology will enable a more sustainable and hands-free reality for a world that is increasingly reliant on mobile devices."

To experience Cota® Real Wireless Power™, visit Ossia at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, booth #52339 at CES 2024, where they'll be joined by several partners to demonstrate the Cota Forever Magnetic Charger and other groundbreaking Ossia products.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

