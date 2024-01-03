Ossia Announces 6 Wireless Power Partners To Be Showcased at 2024 CES

Ossia's partners are showcasing Cota-enabled products at Ossia's 2024 Consumer Electronics Show booth in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 9-12, demonstrating Cota's global deployments and market leadership.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that six of its partners will be demonstrating devices that leverage Cota Real Wireless Power live at CES, the largest technology convention and exhibition in the world.

The partners include:

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd

Kaadas Group

Nice S.p.A

Igloo Home Inc.

Marubun Corporation

Fulcrum Products Inc.

"This is the first time so many of Ossia's partners have come together in one place to show such a wide range of wireless power applications," said Doug Stovall, CEO of Ossia. "The impact of these Cota-enabled devices will resonate not only with CES attendees, but throughout the industry. The competition to be a 'first mover' of wireless power is heating up."

Toyoda Gosei's AA Cota Forever Batteries and Upcoming Award Winning Innovation

Toyoda Gosei will be showcasing the AA Cota Forever Battery, which enables a retrofit for small devices, a first step toward adopting Real Wireless Power™. The Cota Forever Battery fits within current AA battery design specs, and never needs replacing, which frees customers from expensive batteries.

The team will also be unveiling and demonstrating an award winning innovation that will introduce the Cota technology widely in the consumer market.

Kaadas Z-Wave Smart Locks

Kaadas Z-Wave Smart locks leverage Cota Real Wireless Power to mitigate battery depletion and eliminate the fear associated with being locked out due to dead batteries in residential and commercial properties. These wirelessly powered locks receive the power they need automatically, over the air and at a distance, without the need for user intervention. This enables greater freedom to manage these devices, making them even more efficient and convenient.

Nice Era Inn Tubular Motor : The Most Versatile Motor Range for the Automation and Management of Interior Blinds

Nice Tubular Motors are Italian manufactured and engineered solutions that feature rich, powerful, and ultra-quiet technology. The Nice Tubular Motor, powered by Cota Real Wireless Power, solves the hassle of cables, ladders, and time normally required to charge or change batteries in many of today's shade solutions.

Igloo's Padlock 2 : The Toughest Smart Padlock

Igloo's Padlock 2 stands at the forefront of redefining remote access control. Its contactless, robust, and adaptable design makes it perfect for securing everything from gates and lockers to fences. With the innovative algoPIN™ technology developed by Igloo, users can seamlessly generate PIN codes remotely, eliminating the need for a physical connection. Further elevating its capabilities, Igloo's collaboration with Ossia incorporates the revolutionary Cota Real Wireless Power technology, proactively solving the problem of lock inactivity due to battery drain. This synergistic integration ensures continuous operation and enhanced convenience, positioning the Igloo Padlock 2 as a dependable, secure, and user-friendly solution in access control technology.

Marubun's MRx: 5.8 GHz Cota® Wireless Power Receiver

The Marubun 5.8 GHz Cota® Receiver (MRx) enables companies to quickly and easily add wireless power to existing and future products. MRx leverages Cota Real Wireless Power to enable companies to demonstrate proof-of-concept (POC), without a team of engineers, in-house R&D, or fabricating hardware, which saves time and money. MRx empowers even the most non-technical people to open a device and connect a few wires and experience Cota Real Wireless Power.

Fulcrum's Senza: Wirelessly Powered LED Lighting

Powered by Ossia's Cota, Senza™ is wirelessly powered LED lighting that provides light wherever and whenever, without cords or batteries or the need to periodically plug in to charge. Groundbreaking Cota Real Wireless Power technology automatically delivers power to Senza over air and at a distance.

Cota-Enabled Products Stay Charged in a Cota-Powered Space

Any Cota-enabled product can receive power over air and at a distance automatically, without the need for line of sight, batteries, cables, or plugging in, when within a Cota-powered space. Wireless power is efficiently delivered via the Cota Hub and managed via Cota Cloud. Attendees of the CES conference will see this end-to-end wireless system in action through Ossia's forward-thinking partners.

Cota-enabled products are available through Ossia and Ossia's partners.

Ossia will also be demonstrating several other Cota-enabled devices ranging from game controllers to soap dispensers, to Bluetooth speakers, remote controlled toys, assets trackers and more.

Book a meeting to see all these products demonstrated at CES 2024 by reaching out to [email protected] or visit the team at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, booth #52339.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

