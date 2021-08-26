Ossia Announces Two New Board Members

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that it has added two new seasoned professionals to its board of directors, Michael Morgan and Preston Woo. These additions to Ossia's board will drive strategic advisement of the company as Ossia's momentum commercially and in technology development continues to grow, securing the company as the leader in wireless power at a distance.

Michael Morgan is a versatile executive with a consistent record of success in all aspects of strategic and operational leadership, business development, financial and operational planning, and business risk management.

Michael is currently the President of Camlo Hill Capital, a private investment company. Prior to this role he was a senior executive at T-Mobile USA, where he was the President and Board Chair of T-Mobile's financial services subsidiaries, T-Mobile Financial and TMUS Assurance Corp.. Michael also held executive positions as T-Mobile's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to T-Mobile, Michael spent 20 years in the business consulting and audit industries, including being a partner at Arthur Andersen responsible for the Business Risk Consulting business in the Seattle market.

These are just a few of Michael's achievements over the years; this extensive experience, especially within financial services and management, will be a tremendous asset to Ossia and its partners.

"Michael is a creative, high-energy leader who is accomplished in implementing innovative strategy, disciplined execution and successful teams to drive growth and achieve profitable results," says Ali Kolaghassi, Chairman of the Board, Ossia. "He has been involved with key accomplishments of not only many prestigious companies, such as T-Mobile, Protiviti, and Arthur Andersen, he's been instrumental as a board member to many foundations and schools in the Washington area. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Preston Woo is currently the Chief Strategy Officer of Tafi, the leader in customizable 3D avatar solutions. At Tafi, he oversees strategy, licensing, corporate development, and business development. Earlier in his career, Preston served as the Chief Strategy Officer at Ossia, was CFO at Sarcos Robotics, led business development for technology licensing at Intellectual Ventures and was a key member of the private equity investment team at Vulcan Capital.

"Preston's long-standing strategic relationships with many forward-thinking companies will bring many opportunities for Ossia," says Mr. Kolaghassi. "We are excited to have him in this new role."

Both Michael Morgan and Preston Woo will begin their tenure on Ossia's board starting August 2021. Both Michael and Preston will be sitting on Ossia's Audit and Compensation Committees.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

Related Links

https://www.ossia.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ossia-inc-

https://twitter.com/ossiainc

https://www.facebook.com/OssiaInc/

https://www.ossia.com/cota/

https://blog.ossia.com/

Media Inquiries:

Jen Grenz: jeng [at] ossia.com

SOURCE Ossia

Related Links

http://www.ossia.com

