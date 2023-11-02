Ossia Calls All Innovators to Exclusive Wireless Power Ecosystem Event

Ossia to host 6th Ossia Imagine conference November 8-9, 2023, for wireless power ecosystem contributors to discuss best practices in adopting the Global Technology Standard, Cota® Real Wireless Power™

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — is announcing its sixth annual wireless power ecosystem event, Ossia Imagine. Over the last several years, the conference has been a global hotspot for companies to get together to discuss the ins and outs of developing, integrating and going-to-market with Cota Real Wireless Power. The exclusive, invitation-only event takes place at the Hyatt Lake Washington, November 8-9, 2023.

The conference curriculum covers technical and business aspects of Cota Real Wireless Power. Topics include:

Making a business case for wireless power

Creating a realistic path to deployment

The upshot of leveraging wireless power in IoT

Real world stories from people who have integrated Cota

A selection of Ossia attendees will also receive Cota Evaluation Kit Training and Cota Architecture and Integration Deep Dive.

Attendees of this event can expect a tightly curated attendee list of innovators who believe in a wirelessly powered world, and have the acumen and influence to help make it happen. These include top executives from companies such as Toyoda Gosei, Sunway, E2Cloud, Qualitel, and current Ossia customers, as well as engineers looking to integrate the technology and product developers looking to increase their bottom line.

"This event serves as a tangible validation of the tremendous growth and commercial timing of Cota Real Wireless Power products, while showcasing current partners, connecting new partnerships, and growing the entire ecosystem," says Doug Stovall, CEO at Ossia.

Toyoda Gosei, Sunway, E2Cloud, Qualitel, also sponsors of this event, are all major players in the Cota wireless power ecosystem ranging from key development partners driving the Cota technology, custom antenna and part manufactures, software/ Cloud/ API teams and manufacturing services. Active discussion among companies that have already integrated Cota with success, those that have become a key player in the ecosystem, and those companies that are still in their exploration stages is a big theme of this conference.

"Imagine is a unique event where companies taking Cota wireless power products to market can meet, network, and discuss the business value of wireless power," says Stovall. "In years past, the excitement of witnessing what was possible and what companies were deploying globally with wireless power was truly palpable. We expect an even bigger response this year."

Attendance is limited to facilitate these pivotal connections and conversations. Companies that want to see Cota® Real Wireless Power in action, hear from customers first-hand about integrating Cota into their products, or learn how they can incorporate wireless power into their devices are encouraged to contact Ossia to inquire about attending. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. This event is almost at capacity.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

