Ossia Receives Second FCC Certification

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power, today announced that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted Ossia an equipment authorization for wireless power delivery for its asset tracking system, the Cota Forever Tracker. The wireless power delivery for this system is certified under Part 18 of the FCC's rules.

Ossia's Forever Tracker is the first-of-its-kind Internet of Things (IoT) asset tracking solution that enables efficient mass charging of multiple IoT asset trackers, without the need for wires, cables, charging pads, or specific placement orientation. These high performance IoT asset trackers enable real-time tracking of high value assets, including semi-trailers, crates, pallets, and packages. This latest FCC certification enables Ossia to market and sell this innovative wireless power solution in the United States.

Ossia is collaborating with T-Mobile and Xirgo Technologies to develop and market this solution, with an initial deployment planned at Walmart distribution centers for later this year, and commercialization occurring in 2020.

"Walmart and its supply chain are always looking to utilize cutting-edge technology to deliver the best experience to both our associates and our customers," said Cameron Geiger, Senior Vice President of Walmart Supply Chain Services. "With that in mind, we are constantly assessing new ideas and new technologies with the most innovative tech startups and partners. We are excited to work with Ossia's FCC certified Forever Tracker given its unique potential to bring tremendous efficiencies to the logistics and supply chain process."

"The cost of complex and geographically dispersed deployments and keeping mobile devices continuously powered have historically been barriers for IoT," said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. "To address Walmart's massive supply chain with dozens of distribution centers across the country, Ossia is leveraging the unique advantages of T-Mobile's nationwide NB-IoT network, the first in the U.S., to keep devices powered and provide a cost structure that enables deployment on a massive scale."

"We have been working on several IoT opportunities with Ossia, and are beyond excited to collaborate with Ossia and its partners to develop and commercialize this asset tracking application," said William Hurst, Vice President of Sales at Xirgo Technologies. "We're honored to manufacture and market the Cota Forever Tracker."

This is the second FCC certification Ossia has received for Cota wireless power systems, with many more planned as Cota-enabled products continue to develop. The Cota Forever Tracker is designed for mass charging of many IoT asset trackers, simultaneously and automatically, ensuring devices are always charged and ready. Each tracking device will receive about 2W of radio frequency power when being charged.

In addition, this regulatory approval builds on Ossia's ongoing close cooperation with the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology and demonstrates that Cota technology delivers meaningful wireless power while meeting the FCC's stringent requirements for safety.

"We're excited for this next step forward in providing a specific, scalable solution for logistics and asset tracking," said Preston Woo, Chief Strategy Officer of Ossia. "With the support of our world class partners—Walmart, T-Mobile, and Xirgo Technologies—this FCC certification is a significant milestone in enabling the successful commercialization of Ossia's Cota technology."

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

