Ossia Receives Technology Innovation Award for Wireless Power Charging

"Ossia Inc. is a pioneer in RF-based wireless charging. With the Cota® platform, the US-based company envisioned eliminating the limitations of requiring an electronic device to be in close proximity to a charger," the report stated.

Ossia received a 10 out of 10 score in the Technology Attributes and Future Business value categories.

"We appreciate the recognition," said Mario Obeidat, CEO of Ossia. "The wireless power industry is in a highly competitive stage right now, and prestigious awards positioning Ossia as the leader in the space provide product companies and manufacturers confidence about which technology innovations are built to last."

Cota, the technology reviewed in the research process, delivers real wireless power without plugs, wires, or charging pads. A single transmitter can power multiple devices in motion, without a line of sight, and at a distance of up to 30 feet with only one transmitter, and 50 with two. Cota is inherently safe and does not interfere with other wireless technologies. All Cota-enabled devices can be activated, managed, and monitored via the Cota Cloud platform.

Cota can be applied to current market devices through a Forever Battery, which essentially retrofits current devices to become "smart," and receive power and provide data through the cloud. The technology is also being developed for upcoming applications in automotive, IoT, and other industries through licensing, a joint venture, and product development collaborations.

About Ossia

Ossia is challenging people's core assumptions about what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship technology, Cota® wireless power, redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. A patented smart antenna technology, Cota automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention, enabling an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

