Ossia Selected for Plug and Play Northwest Arkansas Supply Chain Program

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc. ("Ossia"), the company that created CotaⓇ Real Wireless Power™, today announced its participation in the highly selective Plug and Play Northwest Arkansas Supply Chain Program. As part of being selected into the program, Ossia has been chosen for supply chain pilots with both Walmart and Georgia-Pacific.

Northwest Arkansas Selection Day Event

In order to gain entry into Plug and Play Northwest Arkansas Supply Chain Program, Ossia first participated in an invite-only Northwest Arkansas Selection Day Event ("Selection Day"). Corporate and institutional sponsors of the event included Walmart, Tyson, J.B. Hunt, Georgia-Pacific, the Walton Family Foundation, University of Arkansas and the Northwest Arkansas Council.

While 75 startups were initially evaluated for participation, only 25 startups were invited to Selection Day. Then at the end of Selection Day, only 12 startups were ultimately selected into Plug and Play Northwest Arkansas Supply Chain Program. Ossia was one of the startups selected for advancement into the program.

"We are extremely pleased with our selection of the twelve best and brightest startups into the Plug and Play Northwest Arkansas Supply Chain Program," says Harvey Williams, Senior Associate of Plug and Play Tech Center. "Since being admitted into the program, these startups have already accomplished great things with our corporate sponsors, Venture Capital partners, and industry experts. Ossia has been an ideal participant in the program."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ossia into Northwest Arkansas' inaugural Plug and Play Supply Chain and Logistics accelerator program," says Nelson Peacock, President and CEO of Northwest Arkansas Council. "With the presence of world-class global companies combined with leading educational institutions, this region has long been a leader in supply chain management and innovation. Ossia's game-changing technology has the potential to disrupt the entire landscape of logistics and supply chain management."

Northwest Arkansas Supply Chain Pilot Programs

As part of Ossia's selection into the Plug and Play Northwest Arkansas Supply Chain Program, Ossia was chosen for pilot programs for its Cota technology with two of the program's corporate sponsors, Walmart and Georgia-Pacific.

"Walmart and its supply chain are always looking to utilize cutting-edge technology to deliver the best experience to both our associates and our customers," said Cameron Geiger, Senior Vice President of Walmart. "We have been very excited to pilot Ossia's asset tracking solution in our large ambient distribution centers. It's going great so far, and we are optimistic it will bring tremendous efficiencies to the logistics and supply chain process once commercialized at scale."

"There is a tremendous opportunity for Cota wireless power to meaningfully enhance or improve supply chain and logistics management. Not only will it have an impact on the cost and performance efficiencies for the entire value chain, but it will also allow for technology innovation through new products and services enabled by Real Wireless Power being established in the environment," says Preston Woo, Chief Strategy Officer, Ossia. "We are honored to be selected into the Plug and Play Supply Chain program, the world's largest end-to-end supply chain innovation platform, and thrilled at being chosen for pilots with two of the most iconic and advanced companies, Walmart and GP, to innovate directly in their supply chain."

There will be a Plug and Play Northwest Arkansas Supply Chain & Logistics Summit from January 30 to 31, 2020 to showcase progress with corporate pilot programs and to confirm additional commercialization opportunities that have evolved out of these partnerships.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Plug and Play has built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, its programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, Plug and Play has created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Plug and Play provides active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in the Plug and Play community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

