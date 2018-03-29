Ossia to Host the First in a Series of Quarterly Webinars on April 18, 2018

SEATTLE, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
Webinar on The Cota® Standard 1.0 for Real Wireless Power
Who:
Phil Swan, Principal Engineer, Ossia
Bob Giometti, Vice President of Engineering, Ossia
When:
Wednesday, April 18, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. PST on GoToWebinar
Where:
GoToWebinar: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4828631047357385985
Details:
On April 18, Ossia will host the first in a series of quarterly webinars, on how businesses can customize power solutions by Ossia while maintaining interoperability with other designs. The first webinar will focus on The Cota® Standard 1.0.
The Cota Standard documents the implementations and compatibility requisites for Real Wireless Power global interoperability. It also specifies how a Cota Power Transmitter interacts with one or more Cota Power Receivers, and defines the methods used to deliver wireless power.
"We want to offer insights and answer questions as companies worldwide enable products with Real Wireless Power, which they are doing without plugs, wires or charging pads," said Bob Giometti, Ossia Vice President Engineering, who will join the webinar Q&A. "We will host these webinars quarterly, and the first will focus on The Cota® Standard 1.0."
Ossia can power multiple devices in motion, without a line of sight, at distances of several meters. Businesses using Ossia's Cota Real Wireless Power can customize the technology to fit their individual needs.
Top engineers from Ossia, led by Principal Engineer, Phil Swan, will devote the first 20 minutes of the webinar to a presentation about customization and interoperability, and then answer questions from participants for 10 minutes.
About Ossia
Ossia is challenging people's core assumptions about what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship product, Cota, redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Cota, Ossia's patented smart antenna technology automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention, enabling an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world, that is always on and always connected. Ossia is Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.
