Ossia to Host the First in a Series of Quarterly Webinars on April 18, 2018

What: Webinar on The Cota® Standard 1.0 for Real Wireless Power













Who: Phil Swan, Principal Engineer, Ossia



Bob Giometti, Vice President of Engineering, Ossia













When: Wednesday, April 18, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. PST on GoToWebinar































Details: On April 18, Ossia will host the first in a series of quarterly webinars, on how businesses can customize power solutions by Ossia while maintaining interoperability with other designs. The first webinar will focus on The Cota® Standard 1.0.









The Cota Standard documents the implementations and compatibility requisites for Real Wireless Power global interoperability. It also specifies how a Cota Power Transmitter interacts with one or more Cota Power Receivers, and defines the methods used to deliver wireless power.









"We want to offer insights and answer questions as companies worldwide enable products with Real Wireless Power, which they are doing without plugs, wires or charging pads," said Bob Giometti, Ossia Vice President Engineering, who will join the webinar Q&A. "We will host these webinars quarterly, and the first will focus on The Cota® Standard 1.0."









Ossia can power multiple devices in motion, without a line of sight, at distances of several meters. Businesses using Ossia's Cota Real Wireless Power can customize the technology to fit their individual needs.





