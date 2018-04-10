Cota delivers wireless power without plugs, wires, batteries or charging pads. It can power multiple devices in motion, without line of sight, at a distance. All Cota-enabled devices can be activated, managed, and monitored via the Cota Cloud platform. Cota power receivers are small enough to be embedded into IoT devices, sensors, and many other electronics that are applicable in the retail space.

The Walmart Innovation Summit is attended by Walmart Leadership and directors from across the company. This inaugural event includes several solutions ranging from AI to automation, to augmented reality. Ossia is the only company chosen to showcase wireless power.

"We are honored to be invited by Walmart to participate in the Innovation Summit," said Preston Woo, Vice President Corporate Development, Ossia. "Walmart is both the largest retailer in the world as well as one of the most innovative. As such, Ossia is excited to demonstrate the multiple use cases and potential innovations that can be powered by Cota."

About Ossia

Ossia is challenging people's core assumptions about what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota technology, redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's patented smart antenna technology automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention, enabling an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world, that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Ossia Resources:

Learn more about Ossia at www.ossia.com

Follow us at www.twitter.com/ossiainc

Watch our videos at: www.ossia.com/media

Connect with us at: www.facebook.com/OssiaInc

Read the Ossia: Unwired blog at: https://blog.ossia.com

CONTACT: Nicole Paleologus, 1-267-758-2638, nicolep@sspr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ossia-to-present-cota-real-wireless-power-at-walmart-innovation-summit-300627333.html

SOURCE Ossia

Related Links

http://www.ossia.com

