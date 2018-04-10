Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit

SEATTLE, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia announced today that it will be giving live demonstrations of the Cota technology at the Walmart Innovation Summit hosted by Walmart Canada on April 13, 2018. Out of hundreds of applications, Ossia was selected by Walmart to showcase how Cota Real Wireless Power will transform the retail experience.
Cota delivers wireless power without plugs, wires, batteries or charging pads. It can power multiple devices in motion, without line of sight, at a distance. All Cota-enabled devices can be activated, managed, and monitored via the Cota Cloud platform. Cota power receivers are small enough to be embedded into IoT devices, sensors, and many other electronics that are applicable in the retail space.
The Walmart Innovation Summit is attended by Walmart Leadership and directors from across the company. This inaugural event includes several solutions ranging from AI to automation, to augmented reality. Ossia is the only company chosen to showcase wireless power.
"We are honored to be invited by Walmart to participate in the Innovation Summit," said Preston Woo, Vice President Corporate Development, Ossia. "Walmart is both the largest retailer in the world as well as one of the most innovative. As such, Ossia is excited to demonstrate the multiple use cases and potential innovations that can be powered by Cota."
About Ossia
Ossia is challenging people's core assumptions about what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota technology, redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's patented smart antenna technology automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention, enabling an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world, that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
