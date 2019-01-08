Ossia to Show Cota® 5.8 GHz in Action to the Public for First Time

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc. ("Ossia") announced today that it will demonstrate an improved wireless power system, Cota® 5.8GHz, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 8-11, 2019.

Cota Wireless Power is power delivered over air, without cables, charging pads, or line of sight. The new Cota 5.8GHz wireless power system provides several important advantages over the original 2.4GHz system, including a smaller power transmitter and receiver antenna. These advantages allow for a wider range of commercial and consumer applications.

For example, the new and improved Cota 5.8GHz wireless power system:

Delivers equivalent power in half the transmitter size compared to 2.4GHz

Delivers higher focused or targeted power over a greater distance: four times greater for equivalent transmitter size and receiver antenna gain at 2.4GHz

Designed to fit easily into space-constrained devices such as batteries, phone sleeves, ESL's and more due to smaller, higher efficiency antennas

Has greater spectrum availability, which allows for improved flexibility and easier spectrum management

Cota Wireless Power can deliver power to many devices at the same time, around corners, even while in motion. Cota receivers can be integrated into all types of small devices, including IoT, wearables, smartphones, medical devices, retail, industrial, and more. The Cota transmitter is ideally suited for any space from commercial buildings and personal homes to cars, trucks, and trains.

"We are excited to share this new and improved wireless power system with the world," says Hatem Zeine, CTO and Founder of Ossia. "The 5.8 system will enable even more flexibility and functionality that designers and manufacturers need to create and recreate truly valuable products and systems."

Ossia is a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Wireless Devices, Accessories, and Services category for the Cota Forever Sleeve. Cota 5.8GHz Wireless Power technology is available for license.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

Related Links

http://www.ossia.com

http://www.ossia.com /cota

CONTACT: Nicole Paleologus, nicolep@sspr.com

SOURCE Ossia Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ossia.com

