Ossia™ Wins 5th CES Award with Cota® Power Table

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced the Cota Power Table, the world's first table with a charging surface that receives and distributes power wirelessly. The Cota Power Table was named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree in the Mobile Devices and Accessories category, the fifth time Ossia earned the award.

The Cota Power Table is designed with quick service restaurants, coffee shops, airports and hospitality businesses in mind and will be available for sale directly to customers early next year. The table liberates guests from the need to cluster around outlets to charge devices. A transmitter disguised as a ceiling tile continuously powers the table's receiver, which in turn can charge the 200+ Qi-enabled devices on the market, including popular smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and LG.

Unlike other charging tables, the Cota Power Table is cord-free and portable, so it frees business owners to clean their space and arrange seating however they choose. It reduces the number of outlets needed for charging devices while transforming the guest experience with real wireless power. The Cota Power Table is the cure for the "power panic" people experience when their device batteries run low away from home, and it is the ultimate charging solution for the era of social distancing.

Available in several different designs to maintain a business's aesthetic continuity, the Cota Power Table is sturdily constructed of sustainably sourced walnut wood with a steel base and is topped with easy-to-clean glass with a flame-finished acrylic edge that is smooth and durable. The table is 43 inches high and 36 inches across, making it ideal for use with service business barstools.

The Cota receiver and four Qi pads are hidden beneath the table's surface and yet easy to access for service. The table's four charging zones are positioned to accommodate four guests with up to two devices each. The Cota transmitter that wirelessly delivers power to the table from above is indistinguishable from a regular white ceiling tile, blending into any décor. An unobtrusive graphic on the table finish alerts guests to the availability of wireless charging and indicates where to place devices.

"The Cota Power Table doesn't ask businesses to choose between form and function — it's a stylish table that can reliably charge the billions of Qi-equipped devices people already own," said Doug Stovall, CEO of Ossia. "That's because we believe this table is a game-changer for hospitality businesses as well as a model for how we can integrate next-generation technology seamlessly into our environment."

Ossia has a track record of success at CES. The company earned its first CES Innovation Award honor in the Tech for a Better World category for its flagship wireless power system. Cota Tile, the wireless power transmitter disguised as a ceiling tile, won a CES Best of Innovation Award. The Cota Forever Battery, a wirelessly powered AA battery, was selected as an Innovation Award honoree, as was the Cota Forever Sleeve, the world's first smartphone case that wirelessly powers devices.

This year's CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree from Ossia, the Cota Power Table, is being showcased at CES 2022, January 5 to 8, in Las Vegas. Visitors can find Ossia at Sands Expo Level 2, Halls A-C Booth #51524.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

