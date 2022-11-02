Osso Good Breaks into the Pet Industry with New Organic Bone Broths for Dogs & Cats, Now Available at Whole Foods Market

New Product Line Also Showcased in Whole Foods' 2023 Annual Trend Report as Pet Supplements Rise in Popularity

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers of functional, sippable, organic bone broth and bone-broth-based soups, Osso Good Life LLC, announced its first foray into the pet food industry back in June with the launch of two Organic Bone Broths for Dogs and Cats launched exclusively at Whole Foods Market. The new collection is also featured in Whole Foods Market's 'Top 10 Food Trends for 2023,' citing pet foods and supplements as a growing demand sparked by the wave of new pet owners that occurred during the pandemic.

Osso Good Organic Bone Broths for Dogs and Cats in Organic Beef Osso Good Organic Bone Broths for Dogs and Cats in Organic Chicken

The launch came hot on the heels of recent funding success led by Cypress Ascendant, a strategic capital investment firm. Available in Organic Chicken and Organic Beef varieties, the collection caters to the growing number of pet owners seeking options to support good gut health, digestion and immune system function in a complete, balanced diet. As Whole Foods Market predicts in its 2023 trend report, pet owners will continue to put their pets' health first with products that are human-approved, giving the pet category more opportunities for expansion with brands like Osso Good entering the market.

Osso Good has a proven track record of creating bone broths made with simple, organic ingredients to support overall health. Made with organic chicken and grass-fed and grass-finished beef, Osso Good's pet bone broth is intentionally crafted in small batches to ensure the highest standards. It's perfect to enjoy on its own or as a topper on your pet's favorite dry or wet food. Each offering is gluten- and grain-free, rich in protein, has no added salt, and comes in a BPA-free 12 oz. pouch.

"We believe that better-for-you is no longer just for humans, and that our four-legged friends deserve the best products made with their wellbeing in mind," said CEO of Osso Good and the Chief Strategy Officer of Cypress Ascendant, Matt Fuller. "We were eager to expand our lineup and bring a product our consumers' extended family can enjoy, too."

The innovation is the first launch from the company following its partnership with Cypress Ascendant, which has owned majority of the company since fall of 2021.

"Working along the Cypress Ascendant leadership team has opened new doors for us," said Senior Vice President of Osso Good, Jonathan Skaare. "Our pet bone broth is a protein-packed, delicious source of superfoods packaged in a convenient, resealable pouch, bringing a better-for-you pet food option, and we can't wait for more of our furry friends to get a taste."

Osso Good's Organic Bone Broths for Dogs and Cats includes real, simple ingredients such as organic carrots, apple cider vinegar, celery, and Bok choy, are a rich source of protein and fiber, organic, gluten-free and made in the USA. They are available in-store at select Whole Foods Market stores, as well as online on Amazon and www.ossogood.life.

To learn more about Osso Good Life, LLC visit www.ossogood.life, or follow the brand on Instagram (@OssoGoodLife) and Facebook (@OssoGoodBones). For sales inquiries, email [email protected].

About Osso Good Life, LLC

Osso Good Life, LLC was founded in the belief that food is medicine, with bone broth being an essential part of overall health. The brand's offerings include a wide variety of sippable soups and gluten-free bone broths including spicy chicken, grass-fed beef, and savory pork. Made with the highest quality ingredients, Osso Good values quality with focus on delivering real health benefits. In addition, the brand makes their bone broth in small, controlled batches to guarantee delicious flavor and consistency. The Osso Good Co. proudly offers various product certifications including organic, paleo, keto and AIP. To learn more about the company, visit www.ossogood.life.

