Osso VR Welcomes Greg Born as CEO to Lead Growth Efforts in Immersive Procedural Training Space

Seasoned technology executive will focus on scaling and growth for the VR training platform, while co-founder Justin Barad, MD steps into a new role as Chief Strategy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osso VR , the leader in immersive procedural training, announced today that Greg Born will be joining the company as the new Chief Executive Officer. Born's appointment will focus on driving the company's growth and expansion efforts in the procedural training space.

With over 20 years of experience in scaling technology enterprises, Born brings additional expertise in operational and strategic growth to Osso VR. He joins the organization with a strong background in serving both large and small companies, including Amazon, GE, and Oracle, with a focus on healthcare technology. Born's unique perspective as a former Air Force pilot provides first-hand insight into the importance of training and simulation in critical tasks like flying and surgery. His proven track record of driving innovation and navigating complex landscapes positions him as a valuable addition to the Osso VR team.

Since its inception in 2016, Osso's platform offers two key product offerings, Osso Enterprise and Osso Academy , focused on providing both healthcare companies and academic programs with VR training modules and simulations. Osso's platform gives healthcare professionals and companies better ways to share, practice, and learn new skills and procedures using hyper-realistic VR training. To date, the company offers modules in a variety of specialties including orthopedics, urology, cardiology, pediatrics, and trauma and works with a number of the top medical device manufacturing companies worldwide.

"I'm honored to embark on this journey with Osso VR as the new Chief Executive Officer," said Born. "Healthcare, particularly surgery, holds personal significance for me, with many family members in the field and my son aspiring to become an orthopaedic surgeon. I have deep respect for the culture of innovation that the Osso team has fostered in such a short time, and I'm excited to collaborate with them to ensure the company's core values remain intact while expanding the reach of this life-changing technology to more healthcare professionals and patients than ever before."

Co-founder Justin Barad, MD has served as CEO for the past seven years and is transitioning into a Chief Strategy Officer role where he will spearhead innovation efforts. In his new capacity, he remains integral to the team, with the opportunity to continue his commitment to strategic growth and creating enriched experiences for clinicians and users.

"As I made the bold decision to transition away from full-time surgery—a career for which I dedicated 10 years—it was driven by a mission larger than myself: to enhance surgical and procedural care delivery globally. Together with Greg's expertise and the dedication of our team, we're poised to translate Osso's bold vision into tangible, impactful strides, amplifying our reach and influence among healthcare professionals and patients," said Barad, MD. "I am excited to work alongside this dynamic team as I remain more relentlessly optimistic than ever to shape what's next for us as healthcare enters a new era of spatial computing."

About Osso VR

Used by the world's leading healthcare institutions and medical device companies, Osso VR is a clinically validated surgical training and assessment platform. Using award-winning VR content, Osso's scalable platform provides a collaborative, risk-free, hands-on training environment that drives performance and outcomes improvements. Analytics within the Osso platform objectively measures performance for skills development and benchmark analysis.

Co-founded in 2016 by UCLA and Harvard-trained pediatric orthopedic surgeon Justin Barad, MD, Osso VR has been the most celebrated virtual reality company in healthcare, earning multiple industry awards, including TIME Magazine's Best Inventions, Fast Company's Most Innovative Healthcare Company, and the SXSW Innovation Award for VR. Osso VR covers multiple surgical specialties and is available in several languages in over 40 countries.

