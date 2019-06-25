Össur Announces 2019-2020 Roster of Team Össur Athletes

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-two accomplished para-athletes, including many of the world's most renowned and decorated Paralympians from across the globe, have been named to Team Össur, the global prosthetics and orthopaedics innovator announced today.

Össur has been a leader in advanced prosthetic technologies, including its pioneering work specifically for individuals participating in high-impact and athletic activities, for over 40 years. Its legacy in athletic prostheses, which began with the iconic Cheetah® running blade, has continued unmatched through an expansive line of lower-limb sports prosthetics innovations that today are synonymous with leading para-athletes.

The 2019-20 Team Össur roster includes athletes from all over the world, including:

Americas

Mohamed Lahna , triathlete and track cyclist, USA

Rudy Garcia-Tolson , swimmer and triathlete, USA

Sarah Reinertsen , triathlete, USA

Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter, USA

Trenten Merrill , long jumper, USA

Marissa Papaconstantinou , sprinter, CANADA

- more -

Europe

Markus Rehm , long jumper, GERMANY

Daniel Wagner Jörgensen, long jumper and snowboarder, DENMARK

Helgi Sveinsson , javelin, ICELAND

Jody Cundy , track cyclist, GREAT BRITAIN

Richard Whitehead , sprinter and marathoner, GREAT BRITAIN

Stefanie Reid , sprinter and long jumper, GREAT BRITAIN

Marlene van Gansewinkel, sprinter and long jumper, NETHERLANDS

Fleur Jong , sprinter, NETHERLANDS

Marie-Amelie Le Fur, sprinter and long jumper, FRANCE

Liisa Lilja , triathlete, FINLAND

Beatrice Vio , wheelchair fencing, ITALY

Asia

Itani Shunsuke, sprinter, JAPAN

Maya Nakanishi , sprinter and long jumper, JAPAN

Liu Meng , table tennis, CHINA

Africa

Ntando Mahlangu , sprinter, SOUTH AFRICA

"The members of Team Össur are some of the most accomplished and inspirational athletes in the world. Collectively, they have set dozens of World Records, earned countless medals in para-athletic competition, and demonstrated extraordinary acts of athleticism," said Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO of Össur.

According to Sigurdsson, Össur is equally proud to be working with a wider group of renowned individuals, many of whom also compete on the world's stage, as company Ambassadors.

- more -

"We are honored that all of these individuals, along with many other world-class competitors, recognize and choose Össur technologies as the "gold standard" in their quest for the podium," he said. "We are excited to watch these and other athletes excel in the months and years to come. Everyone at Össur remains inspired and deeply committed to continuing to innovate on behalf of all individuals of all abilities and levels so even more people may enjoy a life without limitations."

Link to intro video

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ OMX: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. A recognized "Technology Pioneer," Össur invests significantly in research and product development-its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide.

www.ossur.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ossur-hf-/r/ossur-announces-2019-2020-roster-of-team-ossur-athletes,c2848389

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18404/2848389/1067685.pdf Press release (PDF)

Contacts:

David Hreidarsson

Investor Relations,

dohreidarsson@ossur.com

+354-515-1380

SOURCE Össur hf

Related Links

http://www.ossur.com

