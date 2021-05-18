Össur Announces Global Roster of Team Össur Athletes

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-three of the world's most accomplished para-athletes, including many of the most decorated World Recorder-holders and Paralympic champions, have been named to Team Össur, an inspirational group of accomplished global athletes and company brand ambassadors, the global prosthetics and orthopaedics innovator announced today.

Össur has been a leader in advanced sports prosthetic technologies for decades, with a legacy that began with the iconic Cheetah® running blade and has continued unmatched through a growing line of sports prosthetics innovations that remain synonymous with para-athletic accomplishment.

Featuring extraordinarily accomplished athletes from around the world, all of whom choose Össur products for their daily life and sports pursuits, the current Team Össur roster includes:

Femita Ayanbeku, Athletics, USA



Marko Cheseto Lemtukei, Marathon, USA



Jody Cundy , Cycling, GREAT BRITAIN

Marlene van Gansewinkel, Athletics, THE NETHERLANDS



Fleur Jong , Athletics, THE NETHERLANDS

Shunsuke Itani , Athletics, JAPAN

Mohamed Lahna , Triathlon and Cycling, USA

Noelle Lambert , Athletics, USA

Marie-Amélie Le Fur, Athletics, FRANCE



Liisa Lilja , Triathlon, FINLAND

Ntando Mahlangu , Athletics, SOUTH AFRICA

Liu Meng , Table Tennis, CHINA

Trenten Merrill , Athletics, USA

Maya Nakanishi , Athletics, JAPAN

Marissa Papaconstantinou , Athletics, CANADA

Abassia Rahmani, Athletics, SWITZERLAND



Markus Rehm , Athletics, GERMANY

Stefanie Reid , Athletics, GREAT BRITAIN

Helgi Sveinsson , Athletics, ICELAND

Beatrice (Bebe) Vio , Wheelchair Fencing, ITALY

Daniel Wagner , Athletics, DENMARK

Richard Whitehead , Athletics, GREAT BRITAIN

Hunter Woodhall , Athletics, USA

"We are honored that such accomplished athletes choose to work with Össur. They each continue to set new standards in their athletic careers and are changing the world's perception of what is possible. They are positive role models and champions in their own right," said Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO of Össur. "We are grateful for the close partnerships we have, which motivate all of us at Össur to continue progressing in our rich, 50-year history of innovation and technological leadership."

According to Sigurdsson, Össur is equally proud to be associated with a broader group of distinguished individuals, many of whom also compete on the world's stage, as company Ambassadors.

"Knowing that people the world over recognize and choose Össur as the uncontested 'gold standard' in prosthetic technologies is extremely rewarding," Sigurdsson said. "Whether they are on a quest for the podium or are seeking to accomplish the next major goal in their lives however they define it, everyone at Össur remains deeply committed to continuing to innovate on behalf of all individuals of all abilities and levels, so even more people may enjoy a life without limitations."

