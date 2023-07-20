Össur Salutes Team Össur members' Exceptional Performance at 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

Elite Athletes Earn 10 More Track & Field Medals

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Össur, a leading global provider of innovative mobility solutions that help people live a Life Without Limitations®, congratulates all of the Team Össur athletes for their outstanding performance at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

In all, Team Össur members earned 10 medals at this year's Worlds, encompassing 3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals, including:

The three top finishers in the T64 (BK) women's long jump, all of whom competed on Össur prostheses, with Dutch athlete Fleur Jong winning the gold, followed by fellow countrywoman Marlene van Gansewinkel with the silver and Japan's Maya Nakanishi earning the bronze.

winning the gold, followed by fellow countrywoman with the silver and earning the bronze. Fleur Jong also claimed the gold medal in the 100m in the T62/64 (BK) category and set a Championship record in the qualifying heats. Canadian Marissa Papaconstantinou took home bronze medals in both the 100m T62/64 (BK) as well as in the women's T64 (BK) 200m sprint.

also claimed the gold medal in the in the T62/64 (BK) category and set a Championship record in the qualifying heats. Canadian took home bronze medals in both the T62/64 (BK) as well as in the women's T64 (BK) sprint. Germany's Markus Rehm , often known as "The Blade Jumper," continued his dominance in men's T64 (BK) long jump with his sixth back-to-back gold medal and a new Championship Record of 8.49m . In June 2023 , Rehm broke his own long jump World Record with an incredible distance of 8.72m during the International Para Athletics Meeting in Rhede, Germany .

, often known as "The Blade Jumper," continued his dominance in men's T64 (BK) long jump with his sixth back-to-back gold medal and a new Championship Record of . In , Rehm broke his own long jump World Record with an incredible distance of during the International Para Athletics Meeting in Rhede, . Denmark's Daniel Wagner also won a silver medal in the men's T63 (AK) long jump category.

also won a silver medal in the men's T63 (AK) long jump category. In the men's T62/64 (BK) 100m , Costa Rican athlete Sherman Guity won the silver medal, while Germany's Felix Streng took the bronze.

"Össur salutes the exceptional achievements of all of the athletes who competed at this year's World Championships," said Sveinn Sölvason, President and CEO of Össur. "We remain truly inspired by the members of Team Össur, who are some of the most accomplished para-athletes in the world, and choose to wear our Cheetah sports prostheses in competition, as well as Össur's other prosthetics technologies for their daily use.

"We are honored to have long-standing relationships with many of these individuals, which allows us to receive their continuous feedback as we continue innovating for people with lower limb loss and limb difference at virtually every level of mobility or activity level," he added.

According to Sölvason, Össur's iconic Cheetah sports prostheses continued to be the prosthesis-of-choice for world-class competitors at this year's World Championships, including the top 5 finishers in the women's T64 (BK) long jump and T62/64 100m, and the top three finishers in the women's T63 (AK) 100m -- including Sabatini Ambra, who set a new World Record as the first female athlete to run the 100m under 14 seconds -- all of whom competed in Össur's sports prosthetic technologies.

Outstanding performances were also seen among male competitors wearing Össur's Cheetah sports prostheses, including seven of the 11 athletes who competed in the men's T64 long jump; the top four finishers in the men's T64 200m; the top three finishers in the men's 100m in the T62/64 (BK) category, and the second and fifth-ranked competitors in the men's T63 (AK) long jump competition.

"So many athletes delivered great results while competing on their Cheetah prostheses, and showed a lot of promise and progress as they continue preparing for Paris next year," Sölvason said.

Contact:

Edda H. Geirsdottir

VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+354 664 1055

SOURCE Össur hf.