OST Accelerates Business Growth in Minneapolis with a partnership with Azul Seven, New Leadership and Office Expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OST, a digital and IT consulting firm, announces plans for exponential business growth in Minneapolis to power a more unified human-centered design and innovation practice leveraging expert IT strategy and execution.

Igniting the growth, OST has fully integrated human-centered design firm Azul Seven and hired Mitch Prust as vice president of enterprise solutions to further expand its Minneapolis presence.

As a result of the business growth, customers will benefit from OST's expanded capabilities in core services including digital transformation, healthcare IT, IoT, digital commerce and data, as well as new services Azul Seven brings, such as experience strategy and design, qualitative customer insights and service design. Helping to lead the growth strategy, Prust will work closely with sales to drive solutions utilizing the new managed services within the expanded Minneapolis office.

"OST's new initiatives deepen our experience in healthcare, financial services and other complex regulated industries that add value to OST's already strong practice in these areas," said Meredith Bronk, President and CEO of OST. "We have been doing work for enterprise organizations like Thomson Reuters, Toro, and Hennepin Health in the Twin Cities for over a decade and we are excited about the opportunity to advance our presence in the Minneapolis area through a number of new business initiatives."

Founded in 2008, Azul Seven has built a national reputation for producing insight-led digital product and service innovation. Working for a number of clients, from forward-looking industry leaders to start-ups, Azul Seven designs digital and service experiences that retain customers, build brands and generate real business value.

"We've always been a market leader in human-centered design practices," says Lisa Helminiak, CEO of Azul Seven. "Azul Seven's work shows that when you design technology to meet real customer needs, you retain customers, reduce costs and ultimately diminish risk in an increasingly accelerated market. Everyone at Azul Seven is excited to continue providing value to clients through our new partnership with OST."

To lead OST's Minneapolis business growth, Prust has been hired as vice president of enterprise solutions to oversee managed services and infrastructure teams. In his role, he brings his more than 20 years of experience in achieving revenue, profitability, budgetary and customer satisfaction objectives to assist OST in determining market positioning that aligns with customer needs.

In addition to new Minneapolis leadership, OST is expanding the Minneapolis office and investing in the future in the Twin Cities market. Over the next two years, OST intends to double the workforce, growing from 50 to 100 Minneapolis employees to accommodate increasing market share in the region. The large-enterprise organizations headquartered in Minnesota require next-gen digital business models, which for OST translates to growth and the creation of additional tech jobs as we support these companies with their critical strategies.

"One element that really drew me into working for OST was the diversity of offerings and past work portfolio," said Mitch Prust, vice president of enterprise solutions at OST. "The company has so many leaders with great experience across a number of industries and I look forward to helping OST continue to grow in ways beyond what we already have."

Information regarding OST's business offerings can be found at https://www.ostusa.com/expertise/.

About OST

OST is an award winning, 290-person, integrated, cross-functional global technology and digital consultancy with offices located in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Detroit, Michigan; and Minneapolis, Minnesota. For over two decades, we have worked side by side with our clients to optimize and grow their businesses with offerings that include strategy & insights, digital experiences, connected products, cloud infrastructure and enterprise managed services. At OST, we use human behavior as our north star to bridge the distance between insights, technology and strategy—in smart, meaningful ways that yield transformative results. This is all wrapped in a friendly, flexible, people-centered culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ostusa.com.

