Ostendio Announces 2 New Board Members - Jean Foster and Ken Walters

ARLINGTON, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, a leading provider of always-on integrated risk management technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Foster and Ken Walters to its Board of Directors.

Jean Foster is a technology executive with a track record of transforming organizations and building brands. She is SVP, Marketing and Communications for the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, North America's largest technology trade association which owns and produces CES®. Foster is driving the digital transformation of CTA's business including the creation of the first all-digital CES.

Prior to joining the CTA, Foster was Chief Marketing Officer for Ostendio Inc. She has held business growth and P&L leadership roles with some of the best technology brands including Neustar, BT, GE and Verisign.

"Ostendio is an exceptional organization and I am excited to join the Board. I look forward to helping the team grow the Ostendio brand and expand customer awareness of the MyVCM Trust Network in the cybersecurity industry," said Jean Foster.

Ken Walters is currently an advisor and board member for several successful SaaS software companies and he also serves on the advisory board at Fulcrum Equity Partners. He previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Infor, one of the largest privately held software companies in the world. During his tenure, he was responsible for all day-to-day operations including sales, marketing, and customer success as the company grew from $40 million to $2.2 billion. Additionally, he led the integration of 25 acquisitions with a strong focus on industry-specific solutions. Prior to Infor, Ken served as COO at Internet Security Systems, President at Impact Innovations Group, and was a Managing Partner at Coopers & Lybrand.

"Grant and team at Ostendio are driving innovative change through Always-On Security in the cybersecurity market. I'm excited to contribute to the company's overall strategy by bringing my industry and board-level experience to this role at Ostendio," said Ken Walters.

Ostendio recently announced that it had closed a Series A financing round to expand its network of audit partners (MyVCM Auditor Connect) and its vendor risk management solution (MyVCM Vendor Connect), with the objective of making the MyVCM Trust Network the default security and risk management community in North America.

"I am delighted to welcome Jean and Ken to the Ostendio Board," said Grant Elliott, CEO and Chairman, Ostendio. "They bring a wealth of experience in building and promoting high-growth technology companies and will be invaluable in helping us achieve our ambitious market goals."

Ostendio is a privately-owned company based in Arlington, VA. Ostendio was named Best Cybersecurity Company in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and has received numerous awards including those for cybersecurity excellence and best places to work.

Ostendio is an integrated risk management technology company that offers an always-on approach to information security. Our platform, MyVCM™, operationalizes the ongoing work required to build and run a successful security program, so when organizations need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally, they can do so with ease. MyVCM™ is compatible with over 100 security frameworks and counting. Ostendio currently partners with audit partners nationwide. Visit https://www.ostendio.com for more information.

