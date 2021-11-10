Ostendio Becomes a Mission Corporation

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, a leading provider of always-on integrated risk management technology, today announced that it is joining the Mission Corporation movement of companies. This purpose-driven group of companies believes in a set of specific commitments to manage corporate, capital, and operational structures. These principles guide growth for investors and employees while making a positive impact in the community.

Ostendio

"As a founder, the goal from day one was to build a successful organization that helped with security, but also to build a company that would make a difference in the community," said Grant Elliott, CEO, and Chairman, Ostendio. "Becoming a Mission Corporation has helped to structure and streamline our goals of being a company with a purpose, and a company all employees can be proud of." Elliott added, "Our purpose is to reduce risk by improving security for all. By doing this, we can achieve a positive return for our shareholders and contribute positively to society as a whole."

In the book, Mission Corporation , authors Michael T. Moe and Michael M. Carter explain the idea of a Mission Corporation company as one which re-examines capitalism and how companies can be profitable and also be a force for good. Companies commit to the seven declarations of a Mission Corporation including equity for all employees, employee time off to volunteer (Ostendio offers 6 days to each employee), establishing core values, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and developing team member skills.

Marc Bandini, President and COO, Ostendio added, "With the support of the Ostendio board, investors and employees, we believe becoming a Mission Corporation will drive success at Ostendio." He added, "The Ostendio team is excited to get out there and make a difference in the lives of others."

Today's announcement builds on Ostendio's Pledge 1% membership since 2017. Ostendio provides ongoing support to several organizations including:

More background to Ostendio joining the Mission Corporation movement can be found at: How Ostendio Found Its Purpose .

About Ostendio

Ostendio is an integrated risk management technology company that offers an always-on approach to information security. Our platform, MyVCM™, operationalizes the ongoing work required to build and run a successful security program, so when organizations need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally, they can do so with ease. MyVCM™ is compatible with over 100 security frameworks and counting. Ostendio currently partners with audit partners nationwide. Visit https://www.ostendio.com for more information.

Media contact: Miranda Elliott, [email protected], 703-606-9373

SOURCE Ostendio

Related Links

https://www.ostendio.com

