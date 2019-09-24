Ostendio Becomes Gold Sponsor of Loudoun Stampede

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity and information management software, today announced it has become a Gold Sponsor of Loudoun Stampede, the official supporters club of Loudoun United soccer team. Based at Segra Field, Leesburg, VA, Loudoun United FC plays in the USL Championship and is the first professional soccer team to be based in Loudoun County.

Loudoun United FC (LUFC) was founded in 2018 as the reserve team of D.C. United and the recently formed Loudoun Stampede is the growing official supporters club of LUFC.

Loudoun Stampede

"We are excited to be sponsoring Loudoun Stampede and happy to be expanding our involvement in the community where many of our employees live and our customers are based," said Grant Elliott, Ostendio CEO. "As well as helping customers with their security and compliance programs, we also value community involvement and this sponsorship of Loudoun Stampede helps to achieve that goal."

"Loudoun Stampede is pleased to partner with innovative companies, like Ostendio, who share our dedication to supporting the local community and our love of soccer," said Doug Rogers, President, Loudoun Stampede. "With this sponsorship we will be able to increase our community outreach program and raise awareness of this great sport."

Ostendio's sponsorship will support Loudoun Stampede and the work it does in the local community with charitable donations, events and sponsorships. For example, September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Loudoun Stampede is currently teaming up with Team Mathias ( https://www.teammathias.org/ ) and Max Cure Foundation ( https://www.maxcurefoundation.org/ ) to help raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Ostendio is proud to have joined Pledge 1% , where we commit to give 1% of our product, profit, time and equity to causes that meet this commitment. In addition to direct donations, we provide our MyVCM risk management platform at a reduced price or free of charge to qualifying non-profits. Ostendio also gives employees paid time off to volunteer.

About Ostendio

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from MyVCM. It provides a single solution that incorporates users and requirements from across the enterprise. With MyVCM, companies can ensure they are secure and compliant.

About Loudoun Stampede

Loudoun Stampede is the official supporters club of Loudoun's first professional soccer team, Loudoun United FC. Our growing membership is open to all who wish to socialize, tailgate, plan community events, contribute to community-focused organizations, and provide an atmosphere that encourages family participation and involvement in supporting our beloved game of soccer.

