Ostendio Continues to Transform the Data Security Industry with the Launch of MyVCM 3.0

Enhanced security and risk management platform increases collaboration between customers, auditors and MSPs

ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio , a leading SaaS-based integrated risk management platform provider, announced the launch of MyVCM 3.0, the latest release of its award-winning risk management platform. MyVCM 3.0 includes an updated, user-friendly interface and offers new features, such as customizable reports and dashboards and streamlined assessment capabilities to help customers increase collaboration capabilities with vendors, MSPs, and auditors during complex data security audits such as SOC 2, FedRAMP, and ISO 27001.

A view of the MyVCM 3.0 home page. The MyVCM 3.0 release simplifies the manner in which organizations and their employees can view and take action on key security activities.

"Following our announcement last month of the industry's first Security Audit Guarantee, the MyVCM 3.0 release takes our industry-leading platform to the next level," said Grant Elliott, chairman and CEO, Ostendio. "In a market where others are promoting gimmicky automation and easy buttons, Ostendio MyVCM is the only platform that offers its customers a comprehensive collection of modules to operationalize their entire security program within the platform, and to pass their security audit without having to export a single artifact. We are confident that customers working with Ostendio and using the MyVCM platform will continue to save time and money by passing their security audits the first time."

The MyVCM 3.0 release simplifies the manner in which organizations and their employees can view and take action on key security activities. The new release now makes it easier to access platform insights to help the organization make better, data-informed decisions.

Additional MyVCM 3.0 enhancements include:

new, customizable homepages with pinned pages

easy-to-create custom dashboards and reports

a fully refreshed document module and wiki with configurable folders

a more streamlined assessment module with answer-specific question threading and increased third-party collaboration.

As organizations work to protect their company data and comply with industry standards and regulations, integrated risk management platforms like MyVCM are essential tools needed to document and collect evidence. MyVCM offers access to over 150 security standards and frameworks with the ability to crosswalk documents and evidence from one standard to another.

As an established expert in the data security industry, Ostendio is recognized as an Inc.5000 company on the list of America's Fastest-Growing companies, at #14 in the security sector. Gartner, Inc. has recognized Ostendio for its "innovative approach" to the challenge of establishing or optimizing a data security program and has cited MyVCM as an example of an IRM platform that includes a "comprehensive" Third Party Vendor Risk Management approach.

About Ostendio:

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an integrated risk management platform that automates security program lifecycles. Organizations that deploy Ostendio MyVCM spend less time and less budget building, operating, and demonstrating internally and externally the efficacy of their security programs. The platform provides a single solution that connects users and requirements from across the enterprise and is backed by the Ostendio Professional Services team to help customers anticipate auditor expectations, ensuring they are adequately prepared, thereby reducing the time and resources spent on an audit. Only Ostendio guarantees customers pass their next security audit the first time, or they will remediate the critical findings free of charge.

