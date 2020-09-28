Ostendio Expands MyVCM Auditor Connect Marketplace with A-LIGN Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio Inc., a leading provider of integrated risk management software, and A-LIGN , a security and compliance provider, today announced that A-LIGN is joining the MyVCM Auditor Connect™ marketplace offering customers more choices in their third party security and risk management audit firms.

MyVCM Auditor Connect reinvents the audit process, rendering spreadsheets, third party file shares and storage devices effectively obsolete. MyVCM Auditor Connect brings the auditor and customer together on one platform where they can share real-time evidence in a secure location. Unlike previous methods of conducting audits, Ostendio MyVCM provides access to evidence and documents that are always available, easy to update and optimized for collaboration. Customers being audited can track progress in real time and the increased collaboration and efficiency can save both auditors and customers in both time and cost.

"MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace is already changing the way security auditors and customers work together. It is a significant step forward in modernizing an outdated process," said Grant Elliott, CEO and Chairman of Ostendio. "We are pleased that A-LIGN is joining the marketplace and connecting with customers who are looking for forward-thinking, professional security and compliance firms to handle their audit process."

By joining the MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace, A-LIGN will be able to provide prospective clients clear and transparent pricing based on client-specific needs and engage with clients directly in the platform. Throughout the entire audit process, Ostendio MyVCM will manage relevant documents and simplify future audits by maintaining relevant company information securely.

The number of data breaches and the theft of personal information continues to increase and companies are realizing that securing data and being able to demonstrate that compliance to international standards is a business imperative. Certifications such as SOC 2, HITRUST and FedRAMP are gaining in popularity as they set standards for compliance. Government regulations such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California have also increased the awareness of the need for data privacy.

About Ostendio

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from Ostendio MyVCM. The platform provides a single solution that incorporates users and requirements from across the enterprise. Ostendio MyVCM helps companies: Identify and quantify enterprise risk; Quickly build and deploy security assessments; Manage and respond to security incidents and breaches; and Align vendors and suppliers to security and compliance standards. Visit www.ostendio.com for more information about Ostendio MyVCM and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media contact: Miranda Elliott, [email protected], 1-877-668-5658

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,400 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience enabling an anytime, anywhere approach to audits. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com .

Media contact : Kat Lewis: [email protected], 1 (888) 702 5446 x445

