Ostendio Launches MyVCM CrossWalk Assessment Capability To Streamline Security And Risk Management Assessments

ARLINGTON, Va., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity and information management software, today announced the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities to its MyVCM platform called CrossWalk Assessment™. The new feature-set will simplify the process for businesses who wish to perform compliance audits against over 100 security standards worldwide.

Screenshot of MyVCM CrossWalk Assessment - new features streamline security and risk management assessments.

The new CrossWalk Assessment will help companies by avoiding duplication and reducing time spent on compliance regulation paperwork. CrossWalk Assessment will also benefit auditors who will be able to see the level of compliance a company has reached and significantly reduce the time they need to spend helping companies through compliance audits. MyVCM users can communicate with their selected auditor inside the MyVCM platform by exchanging notes and guidance as a security audit progresses. The CrossWalk Assessment benefits companies who are just starting on their security journey as well as those with a more established security posture.

"A lot of audit and certification programs fail because you don't always know what you need to do in advance," said James Metzger, Director of Compliance at Healthtap, an Ostendio customer. "The MyVCM Assessment module is immensely helpful because it gives you forward visibility to see where the gaps are in the organization in order to achieve compliance to a frameworks like SOC2, ISO 27001 or HITRUST."

"Documenting compliance with security frameworks is a time consuming and inefficient process for many organizations," said Grant Elliott, President and CEO of Ostendio. "MyVCM CrossWalk is designed to tackle that problem with ease and we are very excited by the positive feedback from customers and auditors alike."

With the implementation of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) a year ago and the upcoming CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) many companies need a way to showcase their compliance to various security standards. Ostendio MyVCM streamlines that process for companies of any size and the MyVCM CrossWalk Assessment makes organizing and tracking evidence for an audit a much simpler process. Evidence can also be exported for audits such as HITRUST, eliminating the need to manually upload data to proprietary systems.

About Ostendio

Ostendio's MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from MyVCM. It provides a single solution that incorporates users and requirements from across the enterprise. With MyVCM, companies can ensure they are secure and compliant.

