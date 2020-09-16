Ostendio MyVCM Auditor Connect Marketplace Grows with Maloney + Novotny LLC

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio Inc., a leading provider of integrated risk management software, and Maloney + Novotny LLC, an accounting and business advisory firm, today announced that Maloney + Novotny is joining MyVCM Auditor Connect™ . This partnership increases the number of auditors in the groundbreaking marketplace which offers clients choices when selecting third party security and risk management audit firms. Maloney + Novotny will use the Ostendio MyVCM platform to guide customers through certifications including SOC 2, HITRUST, and HIPAA.

Maloney + Novotny

MyVCM Auditor Connect brings the auditor and customer together on one platform where they can share real-time evidence in a secure location. Unlike previous methods of conducting audits, the Ostendio MyVCM platform provides access to evidence and documents that are always available, easy to update and optimized for collaboration. Customers being audited can track progress in real time and the increased collaboration and efficiency can result in significant savings for both auditors and customers in the time and cost of an audit.

"We are pleased to welcome Maloney + Novotny to the MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace and to connect them with customers who are looking for forward-thinking, professional security audit firms to handle their audit process," said Grant Elliott, CEO and chairman of Ostendio. "Organizations often hold multiple security certifications as a competitive advantage. Using MyVCM Auditor Connect to source an approved audit firm will help speed up the audit process and reduce the cost of an audit."

By joining the MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace, Maloney + Novotny will be able to provide prospective customers clear and transparent pricing based on customer-specific needs and engage with customers directly on the platform. Throughout the entire audit process, Ostendio MyVCM will be used to manage relevant documents and simplify future audits by maintaining relevant company information securely.

"IT Governance and audit are becoming more important in today's business landscape. This is evidenced by the increased number of security questionnaires and audit requests customers are requiring of their vendors. Businesses need the ability to turn how they handle these requests into a competitive advantage to be successful. This is where the Ostendio MyVCM platform excels, it allows companies the ability to efficiently meet their customers' needs," said Steve Thomas, Shareholder, Maloney + Novotny.

"Joining the MyVCM Auditor Connect partner program will allow us to provide this advantage to our current clients and will introduce us to companies who are about to start an audit or certification process. We look forward to working with these new clients and using Ostendio MyVCM to streamline the process."

Businesses who complete security certifications show their commitment to data security standards and regulations. Certifications, such as SOC 2, HITRUST and FedRAMP, are gaining in popularity as they set standards for compliance and show commitment to keeping customer data safe. Holding these certifications can give companies a competitive advantage as they demonstrate their business is organized and takes data security seriously. The awareness of the need for data privacy has also become more important with the introduction of government regulations such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California. By preparing for a data security audit, companies often discover where their weaknesses lie, and they can protect against data breaches happening in the future.

About Ostendio

Ostendio's MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from Ostendio MyVCM. The platform provides a single solution that incorporates users and requirements from across the enterprise. Ostendio MyVCM helps companies: Identify and quantify enterprise risk; Quickly build and deploy security assessments; Manage and respond to security incidents and breaches; and Align vendors and suppliers to security and compliance standards.

For more information about Ostendio's MyVCM, please visit www.ostendio.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media contact: Miranda Elliott [email protected] 1-877-668-5658

About Maloney + Novotny LLC

Maloney + Novotny LLC is one of Ohio's largest full-service CPA and business consulting firms and celebrates 90 years of helping clients achieve their goals and financial success. The Firm provides attest, tax and advisory services through a long-term relationship built on trust and service. Maloney + Novotny is a member of Nexia International, a worldwide network of independent accountants, business advisors and consultants.

For more information about Maloney + Novotny please visit maloneynovotny.com or socreport.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

Media Contact: Jon Ruple [email protected], 216-344-5263

