Strategic Partnership with Trusted CPA Firm Opens New Opportunities for Expanding Client Base

ARLINGTON, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, Inc. , a leading provider of integrated risk management software, announced that premier CPA and business advisory firm, Aprio , has joined the Ostendio MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace that enables organizations to select from a network of trusted, accredited security and risk management audit firms. Aprio will leverage the collaboration efficiencies within the MyVCM platform to guide clients through complex security audits, including SOC 2, HITRUST, ISO, and PCI.

Ostendio Welcomes Aprio to MyVCM Auditor Connect Marketplace

Through the MyVCM Trust Network, Aprio will establish trusted connections with clients to request and share relevant security and compliance information within the platform. Aprio clients who need to demonstrate evidence across multiple security frameworks can use MyVCM to crosswalk compliance to over 125 standard security frameworks at no additional cost.

"Ostendio's MyVCM platform offers an impressive depth of features," said Brett Williams, Information Assurance Services Partner at Aprio. "As an Ostendio MyVCM Authorized Partner, Aprio will help companies pass complex security audits more efficiently while maintaining our high-quality standards."

Ostendio MyVCM Auditor Connect enables auditors and clients to collaborate on real-time evidence within a single, secure integrated risk management platform. Unlike industry-standard methods of conducting complex audits using disparate and siloed shared drives and spreadsheets, the Ostendio MyVCM platform provides access to evidence and documents that are always available, easy to update, and optimized for collaboration.

"We welcome Aprio to the exceptional list of Authorized Partners who choose to conduct audits using the MyVCM platform," said Doug Ochs, Ostendio Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances. "By working with approved VARS and auditors, clients benefit from the functionality offered by MyVCM and being part of the MyVCM Trust Network."

The MyVCM Trust Network™ connects organizations with third-party vendors to help them safely share security information and manage and mitigate risk across the extended enterprise. MyVCM Trust Network members can invite vendors to complete custom risk assessments and share information quickly and in real-time. This allows vendors to demonstrate compliance to their customers and auditors, easing sales processes and reducing compliance burdens. Companies can mandate that vendors share their compliance information directly with them via the Ostendio MyVCM platform, dramatically reducing the risk of vendor-related data breaches.

About Ostendio

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an integrated risk management platform that automates security program lifecycles. Organizations that deploy Ostendio MyVCM spend less time and less budget building, operating, and demonstrating internally and externally the efficacy of their security programs. The platform provides a single solution that connects users and requirements from across the enterprise and is backed by the Ostendio Professional Services team to help customers anticipate auditor expectations, ensuring they are adequately prepared, thereby reducing the time and resources spent on an audit. Only Ostendio guarantees customers pass their next security audit the first time, or they will remediate the critical findings free of charge.

About Aprio

Aprio is a premier CPA and business advisory firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, staffing, and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding, and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise, and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 950 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries.

