Ostendio Wins Five Top Honors at 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, a leading provider of always-on integrated risk management technology, today announced that it has been recognized as a five-category winner in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards including Best Cybersecurity Company.

The 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Winners are determined by the strength of each nomination and the popular vote by members of the information security community.

Ostendio was recognized in the following leading categories:

Best Cybersecurity Company - Gold award

- Gold award Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year - Gold award

- Gold award Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company of the Year - Silver award

- Silver award Compliance Solution - Silver award

- Silver award Cybersecurity Executive of the Year - Grant Elliott - Silver award

Ostendio is placed in the category for companies in North America with 10-49 employees.

"We are honored to receive this continued recognition for the Ostendio team and the Ostendio MyVCM platform," said Grant Elliott, Ostendio CEO and chairman. "Ostendio is changing the status quo by equipping customers to manage their information security beyond episodic audit events. Instead, they're building always-on data security and risk management programs."

The Ostendio MyVCM platform handles over 70,000 user activities each month including document management, security training, asset management and vendor management. Customers come from industries including Hospital and Healthcare, Financial Services, Education, Computer and Network Security, and Medical Device manufacturers.

"We congratulate Ostendio for the recognition as a multiple award winner in several categories of the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the 6th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

Ostendio was recognized for its innovative product with features including MyVCM Vendor Connect, offering a uniform vendor management security program that scales, regardless of the number of vendors to prevent third party breaches and MyVCM Auditor Connect, the groundbreaking, collaborative marketplace that helps customers select and work with independent audit firms.

