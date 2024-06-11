Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 4.57 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing incidence of osteoarthritis boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.57 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.49% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of osteoarthritis is driving market growth, with a trend towards expanding research and development. However, high cost of treatment poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Alvogen Iceland ehf, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., Bayer AG, Bioventus LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring BV, Fidia Farmaceutici Spa, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Pacira BioSciences Inc., Pharmed Ltd., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global osteoarthritis therapeutics market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.49% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4573.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, UK, Japan, Germany, and China Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Alvogen Iceland ehf, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., Bayer AG, Bioventus LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring BV, Fidia Farmaceutici Spa, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Pacira BioSciences Inc., Pharmed Ltd., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

The Osteoarthritis (OA) Therapeutics Market is experiencing growth due to advancements in research and development, leading to the identification of drug targets for disease-modifying drugs. IL-1beta and TNF-alpha, key proinflammatory cytokines contributing to cartilage breakdown, are under evaluation. Growth factors like IGF-1, BFGF, PDGF, BMPs, and TGF-beta 1, involved in cartilage repair, are also being explored.

G-protein-coupled receptors for bradykinin, chemokines, and calcitonin gene-related peptides, as well as voltage-sensitive calcium channels, offer potential for analgesic drug development. The complex nature of OA as a multifactorial chronic disease necessitates the targeting of various pathways to address sensory and emotional symptoms.

The Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of this condition. Shorter and more effective treatments are in high demand, such as topical and oral therapies. These include drugs like NSAIDs and analgesics, as well as newer options like hyaluronic acid injections.

Additionally, there is a focus on preventative measures, such as weight management and physical therapy. The use of technology, like wearable devices and telehealth, is also increasing to improve patient care and outcomes. Overall, the market is driven by the need to provide relief for those suffering from osteoarthritis and to help them maintain mobility and improve their quality of life.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

Osteoarthritis, a costly and debilitating condition, primarily focuses on symptomatic relief through current drugs. The lack of curative approaches, such as stem cell and gene therapies, increases treatment expenses and patient hardship. These expensive therapies have limited access due to high costs.

The cost of treatment varies across regions, influenced by factors like obesity levels, healthcare resource utilization, and treatment policies. Physician fees, prescription drug prices, and hospitalization costs also differ, leading to a significant financial burden for patients and healthcare systems, thereby hindering the growth of the global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market.

The Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market faces several challenges in developing effective treatments. Orthopedic drugs and nutraceuticals are common interventions, but their efficacy varies among patients. Braces and other orthotics provide support, but their use can be limiting. Topical agents offer localized relief, but their long-term benefits are uncertain.

Duloxetine and acetaminophen are approved drugs, but their side effects and limited pain relief pose challenges. Cardiovascular drugs, tables and injections are used off-label, but their safety and efficacy in osteoarthritis are debated. The high cost of treatments and the need for personalized approaches further complicate matters. The challenge lies in creating effective, affordable, and accessible therapeutic solutions for osteoarthritis patients.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Analgesics and NSAIDs

1.2 Corticosteriods

1.3 Viscosupplements

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Ankle osteoarthritis

2.2 Hip osteoarthritis

2.3 Knee osteoarthritis

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Analgesics and NSAIDs- The Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and the demand for effective treatments. Key players in the market include Merck & Co., Novartis, and Pfizer. They are focusing on developing new drugs and therapies, such as Janssen's Sirukumab and Eli Lilly's Taltz. These treatments aim to alleviate pain and inflammation, improving patients' quality of life. The market is expected to continue expanding, driven by an aging population and rising healthcare expenditures.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market encompasses a range of interventions for managing chronic pain associated with this debilitating condition. These include pain medications such as oral analgesics and topical agents, as well as intra-articular agents and nutraceuticals. Novel therapeutics, like hyaluronic acid products and fibroblast growth modulators, are also gaining traction due to their noninvasive approach and potential to alleviate symptoms.

Pharmacological methods continue to dominate the market, but personalized medicines based on purchasing patterns and clinical trials are emerging trends. Preclinical research and clinical trials are ongoing for cardiovascular event risks and arthritis, with organizations like the OA Action Alliance driving advancements in the field. Chronic diseases like OA require continuous management, making the market for osteoarthritis therapeutics a significant and growing one.

Market Research Overview

The Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market encompasses a range of treatments aimed at managing and alleviating the symptoms of osteoarthritis. These therapies include drugs such as Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Disease-modifying Osteoarthritis Drugs (DMARDs), and Corticosteroids. Other therapeutic approaches include Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Surgery.

Topical agents, Nutraceuticals, and Alternative Medicine also hold significance in the market. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, an aging population, and technological advancements in therapeutic options. Regulatory approvals and collaborations between industry players further fuel market growth. The market is expected to witness robust expansion in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Analgesics And NSAIDs



Corticosteriods



Viscosupplements



Others

Type

Ankle Osteoarthritis



Hip Osteoarthritis



Knee Osteoarthritis



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio