Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Worth $10.1 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market by Anatomy (Knee, Hip), Drug Type (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids), Route of Administration (Parenteral, Topical), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies), Purchasing Pattern (Prescription Drugs) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2024 Estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2019.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209565994

The rapid growth in the geriatric and obese population and the associated increase in the prevalence of osteoarthritis disease are the major factors driving the growth of this industry.

Knee osteoarthritis accounted for the largest share of the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by anatomy, in 2018

Based on anatomy, Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market segmented into knee, hip, hand, and small-joint. Knee osteoarthritis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This can be primarily be attributed to a large number of patients suffering from knee osteoarthritis.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market"

146 – Tables

34 – Figures

147 – Pages

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018

Based on the distribution channel, the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The high volume of patients visiting hospitals for osteoarthritis treatments and the wide range of osteoarthritis therapeutics available in these pharmacies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Prescription drugs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2018, the prescription drugs segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The majority of osteoarthritis therapeutics (viscosupplementation agents and corticosteroids) are used by patients based on the prescriptions of physicians, thus, driving the growth of the segment.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=209565994

Europe was the largest regional market for osteoarthritis therapeutics in 2018

By region, the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest market share, followed by North America. The rising incidence & prevalence of osteoarthritis, increasing geriatric, and obese populations in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market in Europe.

The prominent players operating in the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market include Sanofi (France), Horizon Therapeutics (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (US), Pfizer (US), Eli Lilly (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), and Flexion Therapeutics (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Orthobiologics Market by Product (Viscosupplementation, Synthetic Orthobiologics, DBM, BMP, PRP, BMAC, Allograft), Application (Fracture Recovery, Osteoarthritis, Spinal Fusion, Soft Tissue), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2022

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Consumable, Equipment (Immunoassay analyzer)), Technology (Fluorescence Immunoassay, Radioimmunoassay, GCMS), Class of drugs (Antibiotics, Bronchodilators), End User (Hospital Lab) - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/osteoarthritis-therapeutics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/osteoarthritis-therapeutics.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets