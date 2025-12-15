OsteoCentric Technologies Appoints RJ Brideau to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoCentric Technologies announced today the appointment of RJ Brideau to its Board of Directors, strengthening the company's leadership as it advances the UnifiMI platform across clinical and industrial markets.

UnifiMI is a proven platform technology capable of instantly securing two objects together and maintaining stability over time. Mr. Brideau has played a central role in building the operational, financial, and manufacturing infrastructure required to scale a platform of this class. As both an early investor and OsteoCentric's first employee, he helped architect the foundational systems that transformed UnifiMI from a breakthrough concept into a stable, repeatable, and scalable platform.

Before joining OsteoCentric, Mr. Brideau began his career as an engineer with IBM and later earned his MBA with honors from The Wharton School of Business. He then spent more than fifteen years in executive leadership roles with IP based technology companies including Motive, which completed an IPO and was later acquired by Alcatel Lucent, and SolarWinds, which completed an IPO and was subsequently acquired by Turn River Capital. Throughout his career Mr. Brideau has led operational scale initiatives, product delivery systems, and cross functional teams across fast growth, IP driven technology environments.

"RJ helped architect the operational backbone that allowed UnifiMI to evolve into a scalable platform," said Eric Brown, Chief Executive Officer. "His discipline, judgment, and long-term orientation have guided the company from its earliest stages through each phase of growth. We are pleased to welcome him to the Board."

Board Member Scott Miller added, "RJ understands the architecture of this technology and this business in a way that only comes from building it. His experience will be essential as OsteoCentric advances the next phase of UnifiMI's expansion."

Mr. Brideau's appointment reinforces the company's governance structure by ensuring operational rigor, investment strategy, and platform stewardship are represented at the highest level.

About OsteoCentric Technologies

OsteoCentric Technologies develops and commercializes UnifiMI, a platform technology designed to provide stable and durable mechanical integration across clinical and industrial applications. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

