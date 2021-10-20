OsteoCentric Technologies has Acquired the Integrity-SI™ Fusion System to Integrate with UnifiMI™

The addition of this FDA-cleared system to its portfolio will bring new opportunities to the company. "By combining the system with Unifi MI , we expect it to provide significant expansion to both the orthopedic trauma and spine markets. Strategically, this will be the first of several new Unifi MI product offerings to address the needs of surgeons," says Andrew Fauth, Chief Technology Officer for OsteoCentric Technologies.

The implants and instruments of the Integrity-SI Fusion system are highly optimized for the sacroiliac (SI) joint and designed for maximal compression and stability. The percutaneous system facilitates the application of bone graft following the robust decortication of the fusion site.

Dr. William "Woodie" Cross, one of the key developing surgeons and an Orthopedic Surgeon with Mayo Clinic, commented on the system, "With Integrity-SI, we have established a reawakening of fusion principles as it pertains to the SI joint. The coupling of UnifiMI significantly enhances the already established Integrity-SI approach, and will improve patient outcomes, which has always been the focus of my practice."

Mayo Clinic and Dr. William Cross have a financial interest in the technology referenced in this news release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About OsteoCentric Technologies

As a technology company focused on the bone-implant interface, OsteoCentric is guided by input from leading surgeons. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SOURCE OsteoCentric Technologies

Related Links

https://www.osteocentric.com/

