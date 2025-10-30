Osteopathic Medical Profession Surpasses 200,000 for first time highlighting its Growth and Impact

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) announced that the osteopathic medical profession has officially exceeded 200,000 physicians and medical students, marking a historic milestone in the more than 150-year history of osteopathic medicine. The AOA emphasizes that the growth of the osteopathic profession reflects more than numbers. DOs are trained to treat the whole person and build meaningful relationships with patients, improving health outcomes in communities across the nation. Each year, the AOA produces the Osteopathic Medical Profession (OMP) Report to track expansion and growth within the osteopathic medical profession and examine demographics and trends related to DOs and osteopathic medical students.

AOA President Robert G.G. Piccinini, DO, D.FACN AOA CEO Kathleen S. Creason, MBA,

According to the 2025 OMP Report:

207,158 DOs and osteopathic medical students now make up the profession.

DOs and osteopathic medical students now make up the profession. 167,216 living osteopathic physicians across the U.S.

living osteopathic physicians across the U.S. DOs now represent more than 25% of all medical students nationwide.

nationwide. Around 38% of military physicians are DOs.

of military physicians are DOs. About 40,000 students are currently enrolled in 44 colleges of osteopathic medicine across 71 campuses nationwide.

students are currently enrolled in 44 colleges of osteopathic medicine across 71 campuses nationwide. Nearly 70% of actively practicing DOs are under age 45, signaling a youthful and expanding workforce.

"Surpassing 200,000 osteopathic physicians and students is a powerful testament to the growing trust patients have in our whole-person approach to care," said American Osteopathic Association President Robert G.G. Piccinini, DO, D.FACN. "Our profession continues to evolve while staying true to the values that define osteopathic medicine—empathy, connection, and quality patient care."

With DOs practicing in every state and a significant percentage working in primary care specialties, the profession is well-positioned to address the increasing demand for accessible, high-quality medical care. Primary care remains a focus, with over half of osteopathic medical school graduates entering family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics.

"As the U.S. faces increasing physician shortages, DOs are stepping up to meet that demand," said AOA CEO Kathleen S. Creason, MBA, "From rural clinics to leading hospital systems, osteopathic physicians are ensuring quality care reaches every community. Osteopathic medicine continues to attract the next generation of healthcare leaders who value patient-centered, preventive care."

For more information read the full report.

About the American Osteopathic Association (AOA)

The American Osteopathic Association represents more than 207,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students, advancing the distinctive philosophy of osteopathic medicine.

SOURCE American Osteopathic Association