Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size to Increase by USD 1.85 Bn| Technavio's Research Insights Highlight New Drug Approvals and Favorable Pipeline as Key Driver

The global osteoporosis drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2018 to 2023 at a CAGR of nearly 5%.

Vendor Insights

Amgen Astellas BioPharma K.K., Amgen Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Radius Health, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC., Zydus Cadila are some of the vendors in the market.

The osteoporosis drugs market is moderately fragmented.

Some prominent vendors are entering into strategic alliances to develop drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis.

to develop drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vendors are also launching new drugs such as anabolic drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis and expanding their biomanufacturing plants to increase their geographical reach.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018.

The market's growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia, Europe, and ROW.

However, the region will account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The US is a key country for the osteoporosis drugs market in North America.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in strategic alliances is one of the key trends in the market.

In July 2017, Radius Health, Inc. announced that it had entered into a license and development agreement with Teijin Limited in Japan for abaloparatide-SC.

In February 2018, Radius Health, Inc. entered into a scale-up and commercial supply agreement with 3M. According to the agreement, 3M will exclusively manufacture Phase III and global commercial supplies of abaloparatide-patch.

In August 2018, Health Decisions, Inc and Comac Medical announced the expansion of a strategic alliance to conduct women's health clinical trials in the US and Europe.

Key Market Challenges:

High genericization and patent expiry is one of the challenges impeding the market.

is one of the challenges impeding the market. Currently, the global osteoporosis drugs market is dominated by generics due to the patent expiries of branded drugs.

The cost of generic drugs/biosimilars is less than that of branded ones.

Osteoporosis Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2018 Forecast period 2019-2023 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.84 Regional analysis Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Astellas BioPharma K.K., Amgen Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Radius Health, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC., Zydus Cadila Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

