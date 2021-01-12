Osteosarcoma Epidemiology Report 2020: In-depth Understanding, Historical and Forecasted Epidemiology Data 2017-2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Osteosarcoma - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Osteosarcoma - Epidemiology Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Osteosarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Osteosarcoma trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Osteosarcoma Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma, Gender-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma, Age-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma, Stage-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma, Sub-types specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma, and Site-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma scenario of Osteosarcoma in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Osteosarcoma Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the publisher's estimates, the Incident cases of Osteosarcoma in the 7MM were 2,181 cases in 2017 during the study period (2017-2030).

The incident cases of Osteosarcoma in the United States was 1,141 patients in 2017.

was 1,141 patients in 2017. The Reports estimate that males have higher cases in comparison to females. In 2017, males and females accounted for 602 and 539 cases of Osteosarcoma.

Based on the stages of cancer, Osteosarcoma is categorized into localized, regional, and distant stages. Localized and regional are further defined as non-metastatic, whereas, the 'distant' stage is defined as metastasis. The localized and regional stage incident cases accounted for 377 and 548 cases in 2017. In the same year, distant staged Osteosarcoma cases contributed to 217 cases in the US.

Osteosarcoma is classified into various subtypes based on the histological findings. The most common subtypes based on the various published studies are conventional, telangiectatic, parosteal, periosteal, and other Osteosarcoma. In the US, Conventional osteosarcoma accounted for nearly 80% of total osteosarcoma cases. Remaining ~20% cases include telangiectatic, parosteal, periosteal, and other Osteosarcoma.

In the EU5, the highest Incident cases were reported to be in Germany followed by France and the United Kingdom whereas the lowest Incident cases were reported in Spain from 2017 through 2030.

followed by and the whereas the lowest Incident cases were reported in from 2017 through 2030. Japan was reported to have 198 Incident cases in 2017.

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Osteosarcoma

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma

Age-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma

Sub-types specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma

Site-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Osteosarcoma?

What is the historical Osteosarcoma patient pool in the United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the UK) and Japan ?

, EU5 ( , , , , and the UK) and ? What would be the forecasted patient pool of Osteosarcoma at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Osteosarcoma?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest incident population of Osteosarcoma during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Osteosarcoma



3. Osteosarcoma Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Epidemiology Share (%) distribution by Country of Osteosarcoma in 2017

3.2. Epidemiology Share (%) distribution by Country of Osteosarcoma in 2030



4. Disease Background and Overview: Osteosarcoma (OS)

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Classification of Osteosarcoma

4.3. Symptoms

4.4. Causes and risk factors

4.5. Pathogenesis of Osteosarcoma

4.6. Biomarkers

4.7. Diagnosis

4.7.1. Diagnostic Algorithm

4.7.2. Staging of Osteosarcoma

4.7.3. Diagnostic Guidelines



5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Total Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma in the 7MM



6. United States Epidemiology

6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.2. Total Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma in the United States

6.3. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma in the United States

6.4. Age-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma in the United States

6.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma in the United States

6.6. Sub-types specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma in the United States

6.7. Site-specific Incident Cases of Osteosarcoma in the United States



7. EU5 Epidemiology

7.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.2. France Epidemiology

7.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology



8. Japan Epidemiology



9. Appendix



