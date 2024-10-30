OsteoStrong Announces New Facility in Royal Tunbridge Wells, England

The rapidly growing OsteoStrong franchise offers innovative solutions to improve skeletal health for the UK market.

ROYAL TUNBRIDGE WELLS, England, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong, a global leader in biohacking technology for a stronger skeletal system, is proud to announce the launch of its newest facility in Tunbridge Wells. This expansion is a key milestone for the franchise as it enters the UK sector adding to its extensive network of locations across Europe and around the world.

OsteoStrong sessions are designed to deliver a wide range of health benefits, including enhanced posture, improved athletic performance, better balance, and more. Suitable for people of all ages and activity levels, OsteoStrong employs a cutting-edge process called osteogenic loading to promote skeletal strength. During each session, members engage in a series of movements on state-of-the-art robotic musculoskeletal treatment devices, enabling axial compression of bone. This innovative approach leads to a stronger skeletal system and increased bone mass. Each session is quick, typically lasting about 20 minutes and provides measurable results in a short period of time.

The town of Royal Tunbridge Wells in the county of Kent was selected as the first OsteoStrong center to be based due to its proximity to London and surrounding areas.

"We are thrilled to bring OsteoStrong to Tunbridge Wells," said Ryan Ashford-Smit, Co-Owner of the OsteoStrong Tunbridge Wells location. "Our mission is to help individuals improve their skeletal health and overall wellbeing. OsteoStrong provides a safe and effective solution for people of all ages and activity levels, and we are excited to share this innovative technology with our community."

Members of the press are invited to an exclusive one-hour, one-on-one coaching session at the Royal Tunbridge Wells location. During the session they will experience OsteoStrong's state-of-the-art equipment, followed by a 15-minute compression boot treatment and a Regeneration Modalities session. During the visit, owners Ryan and Victoria Ashford-Smit will be on site to guide press through the process and answer any questions about the Osteogenic system and its health benefits.

Additionally, Kyle Zagrodzky, Founder and CEO of OsteoStrong, will be available for virtual interviews to provide further insights into the benefits of osteogenic loading and the franchise's mission. Media should RSVP to either option using the media contact information listed below.

About OsteoStrong

OsteoStrong leverages clinically researched osteogenic stimulation methodology to help people of all ages and fitness levels enhance bone health, balance, overall strength, and posture. Sessions also alleviate back and joint pain in many cases. Created based on research in cellular biology, anti-aging, longevity, and bone mass production, the OsteoStrong system triggers the growth of new bone and muscle density in 10-minute sessions just once per week. OsteoStrong's proprietary system engages bone and muscle development and delivers many benefits beyond what is often thought only possible with strenuous exercise. OsteoStrong is extremely effective, easy to do, and doesn't leave people feeling fatigued or sore the next day. It's based on the cutting-edge science of high-impact emulation without the risk.

With over 11 million sessions completed, tens of thousands of people have seen amazing results since the brand launched in 2012. Many who attend sessions just once per week are increasing bone density, improving balance, eliminating chronic joint and back pain, eliminating symptoms associated with fibromyalgia, and regaining physical strength.

