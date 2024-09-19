OsteoStrong CEO Kyle Zagrodzky Announces Partnership with Grant Cardone, Brandon Dawson & Gary Brecka at 10X Health System During BioBizBash Event

Combining forces for a healthier future

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the stage, Kyle Zagrodzky, CEO of OsteoStrong , and Gary Brecka, co-founder of 10X Health System , jointly announced a new partnership, expressing excitement about the collaboration and the global health outcomes they aim to deliver.

The 10X Health System, co-founded by Grant Cardone, Brandon Dawson, and Gary Brecka, has experienced significant growth in the wellness and longevity space, establishing itself as the fastest-growing healthcare platform through its proprietary Precision Nutrition System. Its expertise and ability to communicate powerful health strategies have transformed millions of lives worldwide, including those of some of the world's top thought leaders, billionaires, celebrities, and many others.

Brandon Dawson, co-founder and CEO of 10X Health System, said, "10X Health is proud to have partnered with OsteoStrong. This partnership is about global expansion—creating access for hundreds of thousands of patients who can benefit from the combined power of 10X Health's Precision Nutrition System and OsteoStrong's proven protocols."

With support from Tony Robbins, OsteoStrong has grown into the largest global biohacking franchise, with over 200 centers in 14 countries. OsteoStrong's unique, 10-minute, once-a-week protocol strengthens the skeletal system, boosts strength, improves balance, lowers A1C, and alleviates joint and back pain—offering life-changing results to members across the globe.

"With the ever-increasing costs of healthcare worldwide, we are confident that our partnership with 10X Health System will significantly impact people's lives and create lasting change across all ages," Zagrodzky said.

Zagrodzky also highlighted the alignment of their long-term goals, stating, "Gary and I have been working towards the same objectives from different angles for over a decade. Together, we will amplify our reach and impact."

This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter in healthcare innovation, signaling a bold move toward a future where precision health solutions are accessible to all.

Backed by visionary leaders and a commitment to driving positive, lasting change, the 10X Health and OsteoStrong alliance is poised to redefine what is possible in healthcare.

In closing, Zagrodzky acknowledged Timothy J. Ruppel, OsteoStrong's director of business development, and Eddie Valentino, CFO of 10X Health System, for their instrumental role in securing this collaboration over several months.

About OsteoStrong:

OsteoStrong uses clinically researched osteogenic stimulation to enhance bone health, balance, strength, and posture. Its 10-minute, once-a-week sessions also help relieve back and joint pain. The system, based on research in cellular biology and anti-aging, stimulates bone and muscle growth without the fatigue of strenuous exercise.

As the world's largest biohacking franchise, OsteoStrong operates in 14 countries and leads in functional longevity. Since launching in 2012, more than 30,000 people have reversed osteoporosis, improved balance, and alleviated chronic pain with its protocol.

For more information, visit http://www.osteostrong.me .

About 10X Health System:

10X Health System, co-founded by Grant Cardone, Brandon Dawson, and Gary Brecka, is dedicated to improving human health through data-driven wellness strategies that enhance longevity and vitality. Their unique approach has positively impacted millions of lives worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(949) 259-6377 x 243

SOURCE OsteoStrong