Osteotec announces Lisa Watts as National Sales Manager of new spine division

NEWBURY, England, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec, the market-leading manufacturer and distributor of medical devices, today announced it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Lisa Watts as National Sales Manager.

The newly created role will see Watts bring her wealth of industry experience to lead the introduction of an exciting new vertical within the company.

The launch of the spine division marks a strategic shift for Osteotec, diversifying its offering to customers beyond its existing focus on orthopaedic extremities.

The new offering will provide surgeons with the exceptional sales and operational support Osteotec is known for, while providing new opportunities for growth in partnership with leading manufacturers.

"I am thrilled to join the Osteotec team and play a role in the company's expansion into the spine market," said Lisa Watts.

"Osteotec's dedication to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my professional ethos, and I am excited to lead the charge in delivering best-in-class products and services to surgeons and patients alike."

Having previously held sales, marketing and management roles with businesses including DePuy Synthes and NuVasive, Lisa Watts was also the founder of Who Are You – the UK's first medical industry accreditation company.

With a track record of building high-performing sales teams, implementing effective sales strategies and driving revenue growth, the appointment reaffirms Osteotec's commitment to providing leading specialist solutions and superior services to the UK's top spine surgeons, expanding their treatment offering and delivering better patient outcomes.

"The addition of Lisa Watts to our team represents a significant milestone for Osteotec," said Osteotec Sales & Marketing Director Dean Stockwell.

"Her extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving the success of our new spine division, and I look forward to working with her to increase and support sales through our shared expertise, ensuring our customers enjoy the best possible experience, service and support in the industry.

"This launch is the latest example of our strategy for growth and we are excited to announce our new manufacturing partners to the market in the coming weeks."

About Osteotec

Osteotec is a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices headquarter in Newbury, UK, with offices in Dublin and Malmö. Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 31 years.

Osteotec manufactures and distributes the Osteotec Silicone Finger, ChiroKlip and the Concentric Bone Graft System and is the exclusive UK distributor for world-leading orthopaedic partners including SI-BONE, TriMed, Enovis and Mathys.

