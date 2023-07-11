Osteotec expands international presence with new offices in Ireland and Sweden

NEWBURY, England, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec, the leading orthopaedic extremities manufacturer and distributor, has reinforced its commitment to the market with the opening of new offices in Ireland and Sweden to further support its continued business growth.

The expansion strongly positions Osteotec to meet increasing customer demand and brings the company closer to local clients, partners and stakeholders in Ireland, the Nordics and across Europe.

Located in Blanchardstown Corporate Park in Dublin, Osteotec's new division allows closer alignment with the innovation-led medtech ecosystem in Ireland.

The simultaneous launch of a base of operations in Malmö will see the business enter a Nordic medical device market with an appetite for high quality, niche orthopaedic and implantable device ranges.

Osteotec Group General Manager Anthony McClellan said: "These new sites represent the continuation of Osteotec's long-standing commitment to our clients and partners within key markets and set the stage for the next critical phase in Osteotec's development.

"This investment is part of our vision to continually enhance and upgrade our service for our customers, and we're thrilled to be able to bring onboard talented and experienced new colleagues who are locally based.

"These key regions present us with an exceptional opportunity to build on existing business and form meaningful new connections that enhance patient and surgical outcomes."

Established in 1993 and headquartered in Newbury, UK, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for three decades as a distributor and manufacturer focused on orthopaedic extremities.

The company launched a new website, logo and rebrand as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations earlier this year.

The expansion follows the announcement of Osteotec's exclusive distribution partnership with Enovis UK & Ireland and Mathys International in November 2022. Further recent announcements have included new UK distribution partnerships with G21, Beznoska and Exabone, complimenting Osteotec's existing and long-standing relationships in the UK, including TriMed.

"We are excited by the prospects that lie ahead in these key regions, which present exceptional opportunities for Osteotec and our global manufacturing partners," said Anthony McClellan. "We look forward to working with new colleagues and partners to deliver innovative products that stand the test of time."

Osteotec is a UK-based manufacturer and distributor focused on orthopaedic extremities. Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 30 years. Osteotec's mission is to provide industry-leading, specialist orthopaedic extremities solutions and superior services to healthcare professionals that improve patient outcomes, developing a comprehensive product portfolio and working with leading global manufacturers as their partner of choice. Learn more at www.osteotec.co.uk

