Osteotec Secures Exclusive UK Distribution Agreement with Stratus Medical to Expand Access to Advanced RF Pain Management Technologies

NEWBURY, England, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec, the market leading manufacturer and distributor of specialised medical devices, has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Stratus Medical to supply its portfolio of radiofrequency (RF) technologies for pain management across the United Kingdom.

Headquartered in Magnolia, Texas, Stratus Medical focuses on advancing interventional pain therapies designed to alleviate chronic pain and improve patient quality of life. Under the agreement, Osteotec will distribute the company's flagship NIMBUS® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode alongside additional RF solutions from its portfolio.

The NIMBUS® device is engineered to create a large-volume lesion during radiofrequency ablation procedures, supporting physicians in delivering sustained pain relief while maintaining procedural efficiency. Its expandable multitined design is intended to simplify positioning and optimise treatment coverage, addressing a recognised clinical demand for reliable, cost-effective ablation technology.

This partnership represents a strategic addition to Osteotec's expanding portfolio of advanced interventional and surgical solutions, strengthening the breadth of technologies available to clinicians and reinforcing the company's commitment to enabling improved patient outcomes through innovation.

Dean Stockwell, Sales and Marketing Director at Osteotec, said: "Securing exclusive distribution rights for Stratus Medical's RF technologies reflects our ongoing focus on bringing clinically meaningful innovation to healthcare providers. These solutions broaden the therapeutic options available to pain specialists and surgeons across the UK, supporting procedural precision, workflow efficiency, and ultimately better outcomes for patients living with chronic pain."

The addition of Stratus Medical's RF portfolio further reinforces Osteotec's role as a trusted partner to clinicians seeking advanced technologies that support improved procedural outcomes.

"Partnering with Osteotec provides us with an experienced and highly respected commercial platform to expand access to our RF technologies," said Will Pankey, Vice President of Sales at Stratus Medical. "Their established relationships within both public and private healthcare settings make them an ideal partner to support adoption of our solutions and ensure physicians can deliver advanced pain management therapies to more patients."

About Osteotec

Osteotec is a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices headquartered in Newbury, UK, with offices in Dublin and Malmö. Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the public and private hospitals for the past 33 years.

Osteotec manufactures and distributes the Osteotec Silicone Finger, ChiroKlip and the Concentric Bone Graft System and is a distributor for world-leading orthopaedic partners including Highridge Medical, SI-BONE, TriMed, Enovis and Cerapedics.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958361/Osteotec_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Harriet Bawden

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

020 3011 5574

For more information, visit www.osteotec.com.

About Stratus Medical

Stratus Medical is a medical device company focused on reducing pain and improving the quality of life for chronic pain patients through innovation. The Company has been recognized for revenue growth and innovation by Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies, Houston Business Journal's Top 300 Private Companies, and Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies.

The Company's foundational NIMBUS technology has rapidly gained market share in the US and other countries due to its ease of use, reduced procedure times, and large volume lesion providing sustained pain relief. Stratus Medical is headquartered in Magnolia, Texas.

Media Contact:

Cody Jorgensen

Marketing Communications

346-703-0642

[email protected]

SOURCE Osteotec