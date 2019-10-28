Oster® Makes Blending Easy with The Launch Of The New Oster® Pro Blender with Texture Select Settings

"Home cooks use blenders for a variety of cooking purposes, including chopping vegetables, blending soups and making smoothies, which all have different desired textures," said Eric O'Neill, Director of Brand Development, Oster. "We aim to deliver products that fit our consumers' growing needs, and with the Oster® Pro Blender with Texture Select Settings, we're making it easy for cooks to get the exact consistency they're looking for in their food or drink with just the touch of a button."

In addition to the Texture Select Settings, which enable users to blend with precise consistency, the Oster® Pro Blender with Texture Select Settings features nine pre-programmed settings including Smoothie, Milkshake and Food Chop, each with the choice of a Thin, Medium or Thick settings. Four manual settings of low, medium, high and pulse offer additional control to help reach that perfect result. The thoughtfully designed blender is also equipped with a dishwasher safe, 8-cup Tritan™ Jar and features a 1,200-watt motor. For further customization, the food processor attachment has a chopping blade and slicing disk. The blender and food processor each use Dual Direction Blade Technology™, to blend in forward and reverse motions, optimizing blade power and pulling ingredients down into the jar for fast, consistent blending.

The Oster® Pro Blender with Texture Select Settings is available exclusively at Target and Target.com for $99.99.

For more information on Oster® Brand products, visit www.Oster.com and www.Oster.com/recipes for recipe ideas.

About the Oster® Brand

Oster® is a leading manufacturer of home and kitchen appliances for the everyday cook. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Oster® is part of Newell Brand's global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Oster.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

