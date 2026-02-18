Osteria da Fortunata continues to strengthen its presence in Miami Beach more than two years after opening

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than two years after opening on Lincoln Road, Osteria da Fortunata continues to establish itself as one of Miami Beach's leading destinations for authentic Roman cuisine. Built on a century-old Italian tradition, the family-owned restaurant remains committed to handmade pasta, imported ingredients, and a dining experience rooted in heritage.

Discover Rome in Miami Beach at Osteria da Fortunata! Watch pasta made from scratch in an open kitchen and savor authentic Italian flavors crafted with tradition. A taste of Italy awaits you, one bite at a time.

Originally founded in Rome in the 1920s, Osteria da Fortunata built its reputation on a simple and uncompromising principle: everything must be handmade. That philosophy defines the Miami Beach location, where pasta dough is prepared fresh daily and shaped entirely by hand, without industrial machinery or pre-packaged ingredients.

At the center of the restaurant is its open pasta station, where guests can watch chefs knead, roll, and cut pasta throughout service. The concept reinforces the brand's emphasis on transparency, craftsmanship, and authenticity — values that have shaped the family's identity for generations.

The menu features Rome's most iconic dishes, including traditional Carbonara made with imported guanciale and aged pecorino romano, Cacio e Pepe, Amatriciana, and Ravioli di Ricotta. Core ingredients such as guanciale, pecorino romano, and organic cage-free eggs are sourced directly from Italy to maintain consistency with the brand's original locations in Rome and all over Italy.

"Our family has always believed that authenticity never goes out of style," said a Fortunata family spokesperson. "We opened in Miami with the goal of sharing real Roman cuisine — prepared exactly as it has been for decades — without compromise."

Since its debut, the restaurant has built a loyal and diverse customer base that includes local residents, Italian expatriates, culinary enthusiasts, and international visitors. Its continued growth reflects Miami's increasing demand for authentic, experience-driven dining concepts that prioritize quality and cultural identity.

Beyond the menu, Osteria da Fortunata recreates the atmosphere of a traditional Roman osteria. Wooden tables, hand-painted ceramics, and an energetic yet welcoming environment reinforce the brand's commitment to genuine Italian hospitality. The space is designed to encourage convivial dining, shared plates, and a relaxed social experience consistent with Roman tradition.

Now entering its third year in Miami Beach, Osteria da Fortunata continues to strengthen its presence in South Florida's competitive dining landscape. By remaining faithful to its roots while serving a global audience, the brand demonstrates that culinary tradition and modern markets can coexist successfully.

"Our story is about family, craftsmanship, and respect for tradition," the spokesperson added.

"Every dish represents who we are and where we come from."

Osteria da Fortunata is open daily for lunch and dinner. Reservations are recommended.

About Osteria da Fortunata

Founded in Rome in the 1920s, Osteria da Fortunata is a family-owned restaurant group specializing in handmade pasta and traditional Roman cuisine. With multiple locations in Italy and an international presence in Miami Beach, the brand is dedicated to authentic recipes, premium ingredients, and genuine Italian hospitality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904322/Osteria_Fortunata_Miami_2.jpg

SOURCE Osteria da Fortunata