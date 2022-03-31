Ostomy Products Market - Vendor Analysis and growth outlook: Exclusive Report from Technavio

Ostomy Products Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. ALCARE Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast AS

ConvaTec Group Plc

Hollister Inc.

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.

Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.

Peak Medical Ltd.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Ostomy Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ostomy Products Market is segmented as below:

Product

Colostomy Bags



Urostomy Bags



Ileostomy Bags



Ostomy Care Accessories

End-user

Healthcare Settings



Retail Stores



Homecare Settings

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Ostomy Products Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market. In North America, the United States is the most important market for ostomy products. The expansion of the market in this region will be slower than that of the European and Asian regions.

Over the projected period, the rising number of persons with colorectal cancer and Crohn's disease would aid the expansion of the ostomy products market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Ostomy Products during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the primary factors driving growth in the ostomy products market. Chronic disorders include small and large intestine cancer, rectal cancer, and bladder cancer, colon infection, and inflammatory bowel disease are all on the rise around the world. Cancer is becoming more common in both developed and developing countries, particularly among the elderly. However, thanks to superior healthcare facilities in wealthy countries, cancer patients' survival rates are improving (the US and the UK).

The growing adoption of closed one-piece ostomy bags is another factor supporting the ostomy products' market share growth.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Colostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Urostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ileostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ostomy care accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Healthcare settings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

