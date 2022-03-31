Ostomy Products Market - Vendor Analysis and growth outlook: Exclusive Report from Technavio

Mar 31, 2022, 01:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Ostomy Products Market and is expected to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Vendor Insights
Ostomy Products Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 3M Co.
- ALCARE Co. Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Coloplast AS
- ConvaTec Group Plc
- Hollister Inc.
- Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.
- Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.
- Peak Medical Ltd.
- Smith & Nephew Plc
Ostomy Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Ostomy Products Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Colostomy Bags
- Urostomy Bags
- Ileostomy Bags
- Ostomy Care Accessories
- End-user
- Healthcare Settings
- Retail Stores
- Homecare Settings
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Ostomy Products Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market. In North America, the United States is the most important market for ostomy products. The expansion of the market in this region will be slower than that of the European and Asian regions.
Over the projected period, the rising number of persons with colorectal cancer and Crohn's disease would aid the expansion of the ostomy products market in North America.
Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Ostomy Products during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the primary factors driving growth in the ostomy products market. Chronic disorders include small and large intestine cancer, rectal cancer, and bladder cancer, colon infection, and inflammatory bowel disease are all on the rise around the world. Cancer is becoming more common in both developed and developing countries, particularly among the elderly. However, thanks to superior healthcare facilities in wealthy countries, cancer patients' survival rates are improving (the US and the UK).
The growing adoption of closed one-piece ostomy bags is another factor supporting the ostomy products' market share growth.
|
Ostomy Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 1.05 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.93
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
The US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., ALCARE Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co., Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc., Peak Medical Ltd., and Smith & Nephew Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Colostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Urostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ileostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ostomy care accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Healthcare settings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- ALCARE Co. Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Coloplast AS
- ConvaTec Group Plc
- Hollister Inc.
- Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.
- Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.
- Peak Medical Ltd.
- Smith & Nephew Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
