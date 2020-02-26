OSV Hosts Church in Crisis Conference

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Sunday Visitor, the largest English-language publisher of Catholic books and materials in the world, is holding a conference to help laypeople better respond to the continuing sexual abuse scandals and related coverups in the Catholic Church.

From March 12-14, 2020, OSV will host "The Church in Crisis: A Way Forward for Catholic Laity" in Arlington, Virginia. The conference will explore the roots of the abuse crisis, look closely at specific causes, offer practical tools to promote healing and restore trust, and empower and inspire the laity with a greater understanding of their rights, duties and vocation as baptized members of Christ's Church. As our bishops chart a path forward on the national and international levels, Catholic laity have the opportunity and responsibility to assist them by working to renew and bring hope to a broken Church. This conference will help facilitate that process.

"The Church in Crisis: A Way Forward for Catholic Laity" will be both educational and inspirational, serving as a soothing balm for those who may be frustrated with, yet who remain committed to, the Church. Among the event's speakers are Edward Sri, Christopher Ruddy, Father John Beal, Hosffman Ospino, Robert Royal, Teresa Pitt Green, John Carr, Father Agustino Torres and Kathryn Jean Lopez. It will be hosted by OSV's publishing division, including Scott P. Richert, publisher, and Gretchen R. Crowe, editorial director for periodicals.

"This is an event geared directly toward Catholic laity, who in many ways have been caught in the crosshairs of the clergy abuse crisis," said Crowe. "We hope laity will leave this conference with a better understanding of how they can and should play a positive role within the Church during this challenging time."

"Since the crisis came to light, Catholic laypeople have been asking, 'What can I do to help the Church?'" Richert said. "This event will give laity a better sense of their own role within the Church and how they can work together with clergy to bring about healing and help restore trust."

The cost for the three-day event has purposefully been kept to an affordable $59 to encourage participation. Details can be found at churchincrisis.eventcreate.com. Seating is limited — register today.

